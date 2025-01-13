His Excellency Kirill Bykov, Prime Minister of Yakutia, paid a visit to the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) as part of his official trip to the Kingdom of Bahrain, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister of Yakutia and his accompanying delegation were received by Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, Chief Executive Officer of DANAT, alongside several members of the Institute’s staff, to explore prospects of joint cooperation in the field of pearls and gemstones.

During the visit, H.E. Bykov and his delegation received a comprehensive briefing from Mrs. Noora Jamsheer on the pivotal role played by DANAT in preserving Bahrain’s rich pearl heritage, which extends over five millennia.

Mrs. Jamsheer underscored DANAT’s contributions to reinforcing trust and transparency in the global and local pearl trade, and further elaborated on the Institute’s world-class services, encompassing specialised education and training programs focused on the examination and certification of pearls and gemstones.

Mrs. Jamsheer guided the delegation on an introductory tour of DANAT’s state-of-the-art lab, where they were presented with an in-depth overview of the advanced tools and equipment utilised for the analysis and certification of pearls and gemstones.

During the tour, Mrs. Jamsheer highlighted the cutting-edge, high-precision instruments and modern technologies that enable the meticulous identification and evaluation of gemstones, ensuring the highest standards of accuracy and reliability, and showcased the prestigious international accreditations awarded to DANAT, solidifying its status as one of the world’s foremost laboratories for pearl and gemstone testing.

The delegation concluded their visit with a tour of the Institute’s exhibition library—the largest of its kind in the region—which houses an exceptional and carefully curated collection of pearls and gemstones, reflecting Bahrain’s enduring legacy in the industry.

In a statement marking the occasion, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer emphasised that the visit exemplifies the strength and depth of the enduring relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Yakutia, grounded in mutual respect, friendship, and cooperation, and expressed her keen interest in enhancing bilateral partnerships within the pearls and gemstones sector.

“We are optimistic that this visit will pave the way for new avenues of collaboration, fostering the exchange of expertise and capacity-building between our two nations,” Mrs. Jamsheer stated. “Such initiatives will drive innovation and excellence within the pearls and gemstones sector, enhancing its growth and influence both regionally and internationally. This endeavour will further solidify Bahrain’s standing as a premier global hub for pearls and gemstones, in line with the Kingdom’s strategic vision to safeguard and promote Bahraini heritage, ensuring it continues to serve as a vital component of the national economy.”

About DAN AT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.