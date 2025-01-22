Davos, Switzerland: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, today said the Middle East has an opportunity to shape a prosperous future following the Gaza ceasefire deal which came into effect at the start of the week.

“We are certainly in a region that is abundant with risk factors. But we are also in a region that has huge potential. Even with a very difficult year behind us, we have shown we can be resilient as a region and we can look to the future, whether it’s the Kingdom, the GCC countries and their ability to stay on track with their economic agendas. But also, as we see now with Syria, Lebanon, and possibly now in Gaza – there is positivity there.”

“The opportunity to turn a page exists in the whole region. I choose to be optimistic,” the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

His Excellency Ahmed A. Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, in a session titled ‘Travel and Tourism’s Role in Building Trust,’ commented: “Since opening our doors back in 2019, we’ve been blessed to receive millions of international arrivals. We started with 10 million tourists in 2019, and last year hit almost 30 million. Travel and tourism is contributing to building a diversified and more resilient economy.”

During a Saudi House panel session on ‘New Approaches to Measuring Growth Beyond GDP’, His Excellency Mohammed A. Aljadaan, Minister of Finance, emphasized that growth should not be limited to GDP alone. He highlighted the importance of monitoring additional indicators to ensure that growth is both inclusive and sustainable across various dimensions.

Speaking in a panel on ‘The Future of Growth’, His Excellency Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning, highlighted the Kingdom’s long-term approach to growth: “Saudi Vision 2030 is an example of bold leadership that has led us to plan with confidence, deliver with optimism, but also manage with prudence.”

The WEF released a briefing paper with expert input from HE Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, on ‘The Future of Travel and Tourism: Embracing Sustainable and Inclusive Growth’ exploring trends in the sector and the importance of cross-sector collaboration. The Ministry of Tourism also released an Investor White Paper highlighting initiatives transforming the Kingdom's tourism sector under Vision 2030.

During a Saudi House session hosted by the Ministry of Investment and Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Salesforce announced plans to open a new regional headquarters in Riyadh, pledging to provide upskilling opportunities to 30,000 Saudi citizens by 2030. The firm also announced a partnership agreement with IBM to open an AI Innovation Center in the Kingdom.

