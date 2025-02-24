Visit Qatar participates in the second edition of Web Summit Qatar, taking place from February 23 - 26, 2025, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). As part of its participation, Visit Qatar is sponsoring the VIP Lounge, providing an exclusive networking space where attendees can experience Qatar’s renowned hospitality.

Visit Qatar’s participation highlights its ongoing commitment to technology and digital innovation as key enablers of the tourism sector. This dedication was recently recognized with three prestigious awards, including the Microsoft AI Excellence Award for the Visit Qatar GenAI Travel Concierge and two MENA Digital Awards: The Gold Award for Best Application (Mobile/Tablet) and the Silver Award for Best Web Platform. The Visit Qatar mobile app was recognised with the Gold Award for its seamless integration of the Visit Qatar Pass, which unlocks savings of up to 50% on a wide range of experiences.

Building on this success, Visit Qatar continues to drive digital innovation with the latest upgrade of its AI Concierge, introducing a conversational chat interface and engaging visual elements for a more intuitive and immersive experience, from inspiration to planning. This upgrade is designed to cater to diverse visitor profiles, from meticulous planners to spontaneous explorers, and from budget-conscious visitors to luxury seekers. It ensures seamless itinerary planning by addressing the challenges of fragmented booking experiences, consolidating travel resources and offerings in Qatar. Available on both the Visit Qatar website and mobile app, the AI Concierge offers a comprehensive suite of services with advanced GenAI-powered capabilities, including personalized recommendations, dynamically tailored itineraries, and real-time updates about events and cultural experiences, making it a valuable tool for both visitors and the local community.

HE Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, said: “Web Summit Qatar 2025 presents a prime opportunity to showcase Qatar’s transformation into a leading global destination for both tourism and business. With significant advancements in digital integration and service excellence, we continue to enhance the visitor journey while strengthening our position as a key MICE hub in the region. Hosting large-scale global events has been instrumental in achieving our goal of becoming one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations in the Middle East, as recognised by UN Tourism's World Barometer in December 2024.”

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, said: “Qatar is a leading global destination with a proven track record of successfully hosting major events and providing its visitors with memorable experiences. MICE is the one of the most important pillars driving growth in Qatar’s tourism sector. This summit not only provides a powerful platform to showcase Qatar’s ability to host world-class events but also facilitates networking, business and investment opportunities, knowledge exchange, and collaboration in innovation and technology. It reinforces our strategic vision of positioning Qatar a premier international MICE destination.”

Web Summit Qatar 2025 will bring together top global speakers and thought leaders to discuss key topics in technology and innovation. The event’s five-year tenure in Qatar is a clear reflection of the country’s broader efforts to diversify its economy as part of the Qatar National Vision 2030, positioning Qatar as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, technology, and as a premier MICE destination. The summit is a vital catalyst for attracting foreign investment, boosting the tourism industry, and enhancing the country’s business environment.

About Visit Qatar

