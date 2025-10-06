His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), hosted His Excellency Bence Tuzson, Minister of Justice of Hungary, and the accompanying delegation at the Department’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen judicial and legal cooperation, exchange expertise in developing the judicial system, and explore best international practices aimed at enhancing the efficiency of judicial work, thereby supporting the principles of justice and upholding the rule of law.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the delegation was briefed through an interactive presentation showcasing the Department’s advanced digital services, mechanisms for facilitating access to justice, as well as innovative projects designed to improve the quality and efficiency of the judicial system.

Counselor Al Abri emphasized the Judicial Department’s commitment to building strong international partnerships with judicial institutions worldwide, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD, to develop a globally leading judicial system.

For his part, the Hungarian Minister of Justice praised the significant advancements achieved by Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in digital transformation and judicial innovation, stressing the importance of strengthening joint judicial cooperation and knowledge exchange in managing judicial operations and digital judicial services.