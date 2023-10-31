Al Ain: The College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) to launch an elective course in Early Childhood Development (ECD) within its curriculum. Registration for the course is opened for all undergraduate students in Spring of 2023. The course aims to raise awareness on a wide array of ECD topics, strengthen the education and job preparedness of students in Abu Dhabi and help undergraduate students understand general ECD trends.

According to the UAEU, 326 students have enrolled in the ECD elective course since its launch, highlighting its importance and relevance within the UAEU community. In addition to introducing students to the necessary ECD-related knowledge, skills, and best practices, the course supports ECA's efforts to provide education and training opportunities to ensure a high-quality ECD workforce.

A delegation from ECA, led by H.E. Sana Mohamed Suhail, ECA's Director General, accompanied by H.E. Eng. Thamer Rashid Al Qasimi, Executive Director of the Special Projects and Partnerships Sector, and a number of ECA's staff, carried out a field visit a field visit to the university, during which they toured the College of Education’s facilities and classrooms, and attended some lectures with the ECD course. They also toured the early childhood training labs, which include a model kindergarten and a STEM laboratory.

During the visit, H.E. Sana Suhail praised the UAEU's exceptional efforts to support ECA's Human Capital Strategy and promote the ECD sector in the UAE.

“Launching the gives the ECD sector a great boost, promoting optimal child development and well-being from the early stages of pregnancy to the age of eight. The move also reflects the UAEU's commitment to improving skills of its graduates, qualifying them to work in child development and care positions, increasing their awareness of the importance of ECD in society, to fulfill the growing demand for ECD workforce,” Suhail added.

She emphasized ECA's keenness on continuing collaboration with the UAEU and other partners to enhance their capabilities in ECD areas.

From her side, Dr. Hala El Howeris, College of Education Acting Dean, said: “Adding the ECD course to the UAEU curriculum for undergraduate students is a crucial step towards promoting their awareness about the ECD importance. She noted this approach targets developing students’ skills to effectively contribute to efforts aim at developing this sector, especially in Abu Dhabi.

She expressed her sincere appreciation for ECA's prominent role as a strategic partner, affirming the college commitment to boost collaboration with ECA to achieve tangible progress in the ECD field.

This effort comes under ECA’s Human Capital Strategy, which aims at ensuring Abu Dhabi has caring and competent early childhood practitioners that are deeply committed to promoting strong child and family outcomes. The course also promotes ECA's efforts focused on supporting partners, developing plans, policies and programs to ensure providing efficient ECD resources and services in Abu Dhabi, and building sustainable partnerships to support the implementation of Abu Dhabi ECD Strategy 2035, thus advancing the ECD sector in Abu Dhabi.

