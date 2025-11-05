Abu Dhabi-UAE – The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) participated in the 11th World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Conference, held from 2 to 7 November 2025 at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, India. The conference convened international experts to discuss advances in weather modification and prospects for future technologies.

Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP and Director of Research and Weather Enhancement Department presented during a session titled “Precipitation enhancement studies in deep convective clouds.” Her presentation offered an overview of UAEREP’s current research activities and strategic vision, highlighting the program’s timeline, key achievements, technological infrastructure, awardee projects, and future direction.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said:

“Participation in the WMO Conference in India underscores the UAE’s continued commitment to advancing the field of weather modification. By strengthening cooperation with the international scientific community, we contribute to global dialogue on climate resilience and reaffirm our dedication to developing innovative solutions that mitigate climate risks and support a secure and sustainable water future.”

Alya Al Mazrouei said: “Presenting at the WMO Conference was a valuable opportunity to share UAEREP’s perspective on precipitation enhancement, drawing on nearly a decade of dedicated research, international collaboration, and technological innovation in rain enhancement. We take pride in contributing to this global exchange of knowledge and in working alongside leading experts to advance technologies that address the pressing issue of water scarcity.”

Throughout the conference, the UAEREP delegation engaged with key stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange. Discussions were held with senior representatives from leading meteorological institutions and universities including Dr. Suryachandra A. Rao, Director of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM); Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department; Dr. Xiaofeng Luo, Professor at Central China Normal University; Dr. Satyanarayana Tani, Project Senior Scientist at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz), Austria; and Dr. Alan Gadian, Senior Research Scientist at the University of Leeds, UK.

Focused on recent advances and future prospects in weather modification, the 11th WMO Conference brought together prominent experts from around the world to discuss key themes such as observational studies and field campaigns, laboratory research relevant to cloud physics and seeding, numerical modeling and intercomparison studies, verification and assessment methodologies, and emerging technologies in seeding platforms, materials, and delivery methods.