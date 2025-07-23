Private sector investment, policy innovation, and diplomacy highlighted as drivers of sustainable development.

Dubai-New York: The UAE presented the results of its global development initiatives supporting SDG8 during its participation in the 2025 UN High-Level Political Forum (HLPF), reaffirming its commitment to promoting inclusive economic growth and decent work worldwide.

Organised by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs at UN headquarters in New York City, this year's forum is held under the theme "Advancing sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals for leaving no one behind." The UAE’s participation reflects its commitment to a development model rooted in sustainability, opportunity creation, and international partnerships that advance the 2030 Agenda.

Reimagining Economic Growth for People and the Planet

The forum featured a high-impact roundtable titled ‘Beyond 2030: Reimagining Economic Growth for People and Planet’ hosted by the Secretarait of the UAE National Committee on SDGs, the UAE Consulate General in New York, and the UAE-US Business Council.

The session brought together senior UAE officials, including His Excellency Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange and Chair of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals; His Excellency Mohammed Abdulrahman AlHawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment; His Excellency Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, Director General of Dubai Chambers; Lt. Col. Dr. Ahmad Al Zarooni, Director of International Police Representation, Ministry of Interior and Her Excellency Amna Binzaal Almheiri, UAE Consul General in New York.

The discussion focused on mobilising private sector investment to advance sustainable and inclusive growth. Participants also explored solutions to address global skill gaps and reconfigure international trade frameworks to support development.

Furthermore, the UAE delegation hosted two thematic panels. The first, "Economic Diplomacy in Action," examined how diplomacy can foster economic resilience and stability in alignment with SDG8. The second, "Vision into Action," explored policy frameworks that support SDG16 on peace, justice, and strong institutions.

Growth Centred on Cooperation and Partnership

H.E. Lootah, said the UAE’s model for economic growth is shaping the future of work and creating opportunities for new generations at home and abroad.

He added that the UAE has succeeded in building a balanced and diversified economic model grounded in inclusiveness and sustainability, positioning the country as a key contributor to continuous development efforts and solutions to current and future challenges in line with the 2030 Agenda and beyond.

H.E. Lootah emphasised that the importance of establishing global consensus around sustainable economic concepts and future work patterns, especially in the context of setting new global development goals beyond 2045 (XDGs). He noted that the UAE delegation's participation in the 2025 High-Level Political Forum aligns with this goal, aiming to strengthen partnerships and exchange expertise through strategic initiatives led by the Government Experience Exchange Programme, along with contributions from leading national entities driving inclusive and sustainable development globally.

Investment in Impact

H.E. AlHawi, emphasised that the country’s investment approach is centred on strategic partnerships that foster innovation and long-term growth. This approach is focused on delivering measurable outcomes and lasting impact to support inclusive development, expand economic opportunities, and contribute to broader social advancement.

H.E, AlHawi said: “The UAE is a land of opportunity. We empower youth, entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers. Under the leadership of the UAE government, the Ministry of Investment supports transformative global investment flows – not only to foster innovation, but to cultivate talent, expand opportunity, and drive sustainable development. This vision has become reality, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to building an integrated ecosystem that supports innovation and enables impactful partnerships. Through an agile regulatory framework, we aim to ensure continued private sector growth in line with the nation’s goal of building a resilient, future-ready economy.”

UN High-Level Political Forum

The HLPF on Sustainable Development is the UN's central platform for reviewing and advancing SDGs. Established in 2012, the forum plays a pivotal role in monitoring national and international progress on the 2030 Agenda.

Participating delegations at HLPF conduct assessments of progress toward the SDGs, with this year’s forum featuring in-depth reviews of five priority goals: SDG3 (ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages); SDG5 (achieving equality and empowering all women and girls); SDG8 (promoting sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all); SDG14 (conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development); and SDG17 (strengthening and revitalising the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development).