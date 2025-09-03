Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy & Tourism: UAE continues to actively support Arab economic integration and joint initiatives for sustainable development

Meetings review progress on Arab economic projects, including Customs Union, Free Trade Area, transport and logistics development, and entrepreneurship support

Abu Dhabi: The UAE participated in the 116th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council, held at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo from August 31 to September 3, 2025. Chaired by the Republic of Tunisia and attended by delegations from member states, the session explored prospects for enhanced Arab cooperation in economic and social fields. Discussions also focused on supporting sustainable development plans and coordinating efforts on high-priority regional and international issues.

H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, who headed the UAE delegation at the meetings, emphasized that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, remains committed to actively shaping and implementing economic and social initiatives that foster Arab economic integration and support the welfare of Arab societies. "The session represents an important milestone in aligning positions and coordinating joint efforts toward achieving comprehensive development across the region," H.E. said.

He pointed out that the items on the agenda address regional priorities amid international shifts, particularly in enhancing intra-Arab trade, strengthening food and water security, improving the investment and business climate, advancing digital transformation, and empowering youth and women to achieve inclusive development in Arab societies.

“The UAE attaches great importance to the development of Arab organizations, recognizing them as centers of expertise that provide member states with specialized knowledge and services," H.E. Al Saleh stated. "This commitment stems from a resolution adopted during the Council’s previous session to form an expert task force based on a working paper submitted by the UAE, aimed at formulating effective strategies to boost the efficiency of Arab organizations and strengthen their capacity to support development priorities and our joint efforts."

The Council reviewed follow-up reports on the implementation of resolutions from previous Arab summits and sessions, examining progress in addressing joint Arab economic and social issues, priority projects and initiatives, and the expansion of partnerships between Arab organizations and international and regional bodies.

On the economic front, the Council discussed the next phase of the Arab joint economic action program. This includes eliminating customs barriers, finalizing requirements for the Arab Customs Union, and activating the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA). The Council also explored ways to develop transportation networks and logistics connections among Arab states, and to promote entrepreneurship through joint Arab financing initiatives and training programs.

On the social level, the Council examined several initiatives to support public health programs, broaden educational initiatives that develop future-ready skills, and strengthen cultural and media collaboration among member states to empower women and youth in the labor market. It also discussed the Arab strategy for the empowerment of people with determination, in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

