UAE reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regional investment coordination

Abu Dhabi – The UAE Ministry of Investment, represented by His Excellency Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Investment, participated in the third Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Investment Committee Meeting, held on 13 April 2025 in Kuwait.

The meeting brought together GCC Ministry of Investment Undersecretaries to discuss aligning investment strategies and enhancing the region’s appeal to global investors in light of the region’s growing portfolio of investment opportunities. The discussions built on shared ambitions to improve coordination and harmonise legislative and regulatory frameworks, with the aim of strengthening the GCC’s position as a globally competitive investment destination.

His Excellency Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Investment, stated: “The UAE is committed to continue working closely with its GCC partners to unlock new pathways for joint investment promotion, drive sustainable growth, and enhance the region’s global competitiveness. As the GCC continues to expand its collective capacity to attract international investments, deepening economic integration is key to building a resilient and future-ready investment ecosystem across the region.”