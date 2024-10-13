The conference aims to foster the growth of investment exchanges between the UAE and Europe in new and sustainable economic sectors.

Abu Dhabi – The UAE Ministry of Investment (MOI) co-hosted Investopia Global – Monaco today alongside Investopia in Monaco. This exclusive event brought together Monaco and French based investors, principals, and Chief Investment Officers (CIOs) of family offices who are keen to explore the UAE’s dynamic investment landscape and its wide-ranging opportunities.

The UAE delegation was led by His Excellency Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, His Excellency Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), and His Excellency Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to France, along with senior officials from key Emirate-level investment entities, including Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET), Invest in Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), MOIAT, Ministry of Finance (MoF), Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Al Tamimi and Co, as well as executives from the UAE private sector. Over 70 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and family office representatives attended the event, reflecting a shared interest in deepening investment ties between the UAE and Europe.

His Excellency Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, emphasised the importance of the event, stating:

“The UAE stands at the crossroads of global investment and economic flow, offering investors unparalleled access to some of the world’s fastest-growing markets. With a robust infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and a highly strategic location, the UAE serves as a launchpad for businesses looking to scale both regionally and globally. Additionally, its role in facilitating global trade further enhances opportunities for businesses seeking to expand into these markets. Our focus on innovation, sustainability, and economic diversification is transforming the UAE into a hub for industries such as advanced manufacturing, technology, and renewable energy. Today’s event highlights our commitment to forming strategic partnerships that drive mutual growth and open new avenues for investors.”

His Excellency Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, commented: "France is an important trade and investment partner for the UAE, and 'Investopia Monaco' reaffirms the strength of the economic ties between our two friendly nations. It also serves as a key platform to showcase investment opportunities in the UAE's industrial sectors, highlighting the country’s competitive advantages and regulatory framework. This event aims to build sustainable partnerships with the French and European business communities, supporting the growth of mutual investments between the UAE and Europe, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for key and future industries."

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to France, said: “Our two nations, though geographically distant, share a vision: to be global investment hubs, championing sustainability and forward-thinking growth. This common ground forms the foundation of our strengthening partnership.”

The UAE’s strategic location, which connects the East and the West, and infrastructure enable seamless access to fast-growing markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. As part of the UAE’s broader economic diversification strategy, key sectors such as technology, renewable energy, logistics, and real estate have seen sustained, double-digit growth in recent years. For example, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the UAE reached US$30 billion in 2023, marking a growth rate of approximately 35% compared to 2022. This is a clear testament to the UAE’s position as an attractive investment destination for global investors who recognise the valuable opportunities offered by its thriving economy. Additionally, the UAE ranked second globally, after the United States, in terms of the number of new FDI projects in 2023, recording 1,323 new projects, a growth of around 33% compared to 2022.

The UAE's business-friendly environment, which ranked 7th globally in the 2024 IMD World Competitiveness Index, combined with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, offers an optimal base for companies looking to expand not only within the UAE but also into surrounding high-growth regions. Investors benefit from a stable regulatory environment, robust intellectual property protections, and a progressive approach to economic reform, making the UAE a natural partner for those looking to capitalise on the opportunities of tomorrow’s economies.

The organisation of " Investopia Global – Monaco” is part of a series of "Investopia" events and discussions held in key regional and international markets, including prominent locations such as New York, Geneva, New Delhi, Mumbai, Milan, London, Cairo, Rabat, and Havana.

About the Ministry of Investment of the UAE

Established in July 2023, the Ministry of Investment aims to accelerate foreign investment into the country and further strengthen the UAE’s position as a globally leading investment hub.

