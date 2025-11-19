Partnership expands access to UAE Treasury Bonds and Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Bonds and T-Sukuk) through secure digital channels.

Investment available via ENBD platform, starting from AED 4,000

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has signed the second agreement under the “Retail Sukuk” Initiative with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, aimed at enabling citizens and residents to invest easily and securely in UAE Government Treasury Bonds and Islamic Treasury Sukuk through innovative digital platforms.

Under the agreement, individual investors in the UAE can now invest in fractional T-Bonds and T-Sukuk in smaller denominations with a minimum investment of AED 4,000, in line with the Ministry’s efforts to broaden the investor base and promote financial inclusion across the UAE.

UAE nationals and residents with an Emirates ID or UAE PASS can complete registration online via the platform, fulfil KYC requirements, and create a risk profile directly on the platform, while also viewing the T-Bonds and T-Sukuk terms and transaction details.

Expanding participation

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said: “ENBD participation in the Retail Sukuk Initiative represents an advanced phase in widening the pool of national institutions supporting the Ministry’s national programmes, and aligns with our strategic approach to offer government financial instruments to individuals via digital channels. The initiative is not limited to offering investment products; it seeks to embed a culture of saving and sustainable investment among citizens and residents.”

AlKhoori highlighted that collaboration with national financial institutions reflects the Ministry’s commitment to empowering the private sector to play an active role in developing innovative, government-backed financial instruments that contribute to deepening local capital markets and stimulating sustainable economic growth.

He further emphasised that the Ministry places a high priority on providing individuals with a safe and user-friendly digital investment experience that allows them to access comprehensive information on available products, from issuance terms and returns to maturity dates.

AlKhoori added that enabling families to plan their finances through reliable, government-supported tools enhances long-term financial stability and reflects the leadership’s vision of building a sustainable and secure financial future.

New horizons

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said: “Our partnership with the Ministry of Finance demonstrates ENBD’s commitment to strengthening local capital markets. By providing individual investors with access to UAE T-Bonds and T-Sukuk via the “ENBD X” mobile application, we contribute to deepening the domestic debt market and making it more dynamic and resilient, thereby supporting sustainable economic growth and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global centre for Islamic finance.”

He added: “As one of the region’s leading national banks, ENBD continues to harness innovative technology to broaden and diversify market participation and to advance financial inclusion across the United Arab Emirates.”

Next Steps

All T-Bonds and T-Sukuk issued by the Ministry of Finance will be listed on ENBD’s platform. ENBD will make sovereign instruments available through primary allocations or via secondary-market transactions, making it easy for investors to subscribe or trade.

The bank will also organise awareness and financial-education sessions, introduce a dedicated FAQs section, and conduct periodic investor surveys to ensure a transparent and user-friendly investment experience.

The Ministry of Finance affirmed that signing this agreement represents the second phase of a series of strategic partnerships with a number of national banks participating in the “Retail Sukuk” Initiative, aimed at broadening access to T-Bonds and T-Sukuk, promoting financial awareness across society, and embedding the concept of responsible saving as a cornerstone of the UAE’s long-term financial sustainability.