Dubai – United Arab Emirates: The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in collaboration with Lootah Biofuels, a leader in the circular economy, has launched an initiative to collect used cooking oil in designated containers for conversion into biofuel. This initiative aligns with the Ministry’s efforts to accelerate the transition towards renewable and clean energy sources and achieve the UAE’s net-zero carbon goals.

The initiative provides a strong push for encouraging sustainable practices by distributing specialized collection containers in various locations, facilitating the collection, transportation, and conversion of used cooking oil into biofuel. This process helps reduce the harmful environmental impact of disposing of used oils as waste while also minimizing its negative effects on sewage networks and public health. Additionally, the initiative raises community awareness about the importance of waste reduction, recycling, and the conversion of used cooking oil into clean and cost-effective biofuel.

H.E. Eng. Sharif Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, stated:

“The UAE continues to launch innovative initiatives to achieve sustainable development goals and its Net-Zero 2050 Strategy. Our partnerships with the private sector stimulate innovation and employ advanced technology to accelerate the transition to sustainable solutions. The launch of this initiative to collect used cooking oil in designated containers and convert it into biofuel encourages greater participation from individuals and businesses in supporting clean energy initiatives.”

H.E. also praised Lootah Biofuels for its pioneering efforts in producing biofuel from used cooking oil, which aligns with the UAE’s vision. He highlighted the country’s commitment to climate action through various strategies and policies, such as the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the National Biofuel Policy, and the Circular Economy Policy, which aim to balance economic needs with environmental goals while enhancing institutional and individual energy efficiency. These efforts significantly reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability.

This initiative aligns with the latest global best practices in encouraging individuals, families, and businesses to participate in sustainable activities by providing them with accessible means to contribute. Used cooking oil makes up a significant portion of wasted food that is often discarded, releasing methane gas, which has a more severe impact on global warming than carbon dioxide.

Mr. Yousif Bin Saeed Lootah, Founder and CEO of Lootah Biofuels, emphasized:

“This new initiative by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks a significant step in advancing sustainability efforts, promoting the circular economy, and fostering innovation. It underscores the UAE’s leadership in supporting sustainable solutions and raising awareness about the importance of preserving and utilizing available resources efficiently.”

He added that the initiative expands the collection network for used cooking oil, ensuring it is repurposed for environmentally friendly and sustainable biofuel production. He urged individuals and organizations to take advantage of this initiative to support sustainable solutions. Additionally, he noted that this initiative serves as a strong motivator for Lootah Biofuels to accelerate and expand its efforts to achieve the objectives of the UAE’s National Biofuel Policy, which was developed and supervised by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to ensure the availability of clean and sustainable energy sources.

The National Biofuel Policy aims to provide sustainable fuel alternatives and diversify energy sources within the energy mix, with a focus on increasing the share of biodiesel to 20% by 2050. It is worth noting that complete reliance on 100% biodiesel can reduce the carbon footprint of diesel-powered vehicles by up to 75%.

As part of Lootah Biofuels’ efforts to expand its network of cooking oil suppliers and encourage public participation in innovative green solutions and the circular economy, the company recently launched its smart application (Lootah Biofuels) on Android and iOS platforms. The app encourages individuals, businesses, and institutions in the UAE to contribute to disposing of used cooking oil responsibly and transforming it into a clean energy source, thereby reducing environmental and public health hazards.

The smart app, available in both Arabic and English, allows users to request home collection services for used cooking oil, making it easy and safe for families and individuals to dispose of it. Additionally, participants in the collection program receive monetary rewards, which are credited to a digital wallet integrated within the app. The app also features a calculator, enabling users to track and monitor the amount of oil they have contributed, increasing awareness of their positive environmental impact.

Lootah Biofuels aims to increase the recycling rate of used cooking oil in the UAE to over 80% in the coming years, compared to the current rate of less than 50%. Since its establishment in 2010, Lootah Biofuels has expanded its supplier network, which includes numerous entities, especially within the hospitality and restaurant sectors. The top 10 suppliers contribute a total of more than 300,000 liters of used cooking oil per month, which is then converted into sustainable biofuel.