Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has led a joint delegation by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to the Tawazun Industrial Park and the Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun), the integrated national centre for defense, security, and aviation industries. His Excellency also met with senior leadership of the Edge Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology conglomerates.

The visit came as part of a series of tours conducted by His Excellency to review the performance of industrial facilities in the UAE and discuss ways to further attract global investors and industrialists to the country. This is in line with the Ministry’s Make it in the Emirates initiative, which seeks to catalyze the development of a dynamic, supportive, and globally competitive industrial ecosystem by fostering closer collaboration with key industry stakeholders and creating procedures and incentives that encourage the establishment of pioneering industrial projects in the UAE.

His Excellency was accompanied on the tour by His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Director General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries at the Ministry of Defense; His Excellency Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector, and Mohammed Al Qasim, Director of the Technology Development and Adoption at MoIAT, and Ali Al Hashemi, Director of Science and Technology Policies and Programs at MoIAT.

The delegation was welcomed by His Excellency Tariq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council; His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EDGE; Mansour Al Mulla, CEO of EDGE Group; Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Chief Economic Development Unit at Tawazun Economic Council; and Faiz Saleh Al Nahdi, CEO of Tawazun Industrial Park, in addition to a number of officials of companies and factories operating within the facility.

The joint delegation was briefed on plans to develop and expand defense projects at Tawazun Park, including a presentation on the work of Halcon, a regional leader in precision-guided munitions. The group also met EPI, housed within Edge Group’s Platforms and Systems cluster, and discussed the production of parts for the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers, in addition to the manufacture of high-performance equipment and parts for the oil and gas industry.

During the tour, Edge Group also showcased its role as one of the prominent national institutions in the Champions Network 4.0, through which it is elevating the capabilities of the UAE defense industry, increasing the value of local manufacturing output, enhancing product quality and improving operational efficiencies through the integration of advanced technologies. It is also supporting the Make it in the Emirates initiative by empowering manufacturers across the sector’s value chain.

HE Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber remarked: “In line with the leadership’s vision and directives to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to economic diversification and ensure sustainable economic development, MoIAT supports leveraging the competitive advantages of the UAE to achieve growth in all sectors, especially priority industries. By doing so, we are positioning the UAE as a global destination for industries of the future”.

HE Dr. Sultan added: “The UAE’s commitment to enhancing the ease of doing business by leveraging the competitive advantages of the country and lowering costs aims to empower the national industrial sector, attract industrial investment, and create commercially viable opportunities for national products. It also aligns with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology by boosting the contribution of the industrial sector to the national economy and increasing industrial exports, while also helping to boost National In-Country Value (ICV) by supporting local industries by redirecting higher portions of public spending into the national economy.”

Praising the commitment of government entities, large national companies, investors and manufacturers, including the Ministry of Defense, HE Dr Al Jaber commended the dynamic role played by EDGE and Tawazun in meeting national objectives. “From what we have seen of the advanced development and high-level national competencies and human capabilities today, we should be proud of our defense and technological industries. The UAE defense sector has been able to create opportunities that are contributing to national economic growth and supporting the UAE's efforts to become a global hub for innovation and advanced industries.”

Major General Dr. Mubarak bin Ghafan Al Jabri, said: “The Ministry of Defense pays great attention to defense industries, as has developed the necessary strategies and enacted policies that support this vital national sector while working directly and effectively with its strategic partners at the national and sector levels. The Ministry will continue to push ahead with initiatives and plans that will achieve these strategic goals. The defence industry, therefore, plays a key role in strengthening and supporting the UAE economy.”

H.E. Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, CEO of Tawazun Economic Council, welcomed the visit of Dr Al Jaber and said this was an opportunity to highlight Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP) and its support of investors, manufacturers, suppliers, and entrepreneurs.

The work that both Tawazun and TIP is undertaking enhances the UAE’s standing as an attractive destination for investment and lays the foundation for sustainable partnerships within the industrial sector.

“Tawazun and TIP are highly supportive of the Ministry's Make it in the Emirates campaign, and this includes future plans for the additional encouragement and development of SMEs and national businesses,” he added.

H.E Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EDGE Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and his delegation to our cutting-edge manufacturing facilities here at TIP. The visit comes as part of a comprehensive strategy recently put place between MoIAT and EDGE to accelerate the adoption of 4IR technologies across our product development roadmap to boost advanced manufacturing in the UAE’s defense sector for global export. Today’s visit further underscores the important role EDGE is playing as a national Industry 4.0 Champion, fully aligned to the ministry’s Operation 300 billion strategy and objectives.”

It was explained to the delegation that Tawazun Industrial Park, home of Tawazun Economic Council, which aims to empower the defense, security, and aviation industries in the UAE, offers an integrated package of incentives for the provision of industrial real estate, including specialized facilities for the various specialties in defense and aviation. It features workshops, warehouses, showrooms, fully equipped offices and various types of housing for employees, in a supportive atmosphere that contributes to promoting growth and expansion for investors, whether in the Al-Ajban area or in the Nibras Al-Ain complex in the city of Al-Ain.

It is now home to dozens of companies specializing in technology, innovation, and research and development in the defense, security, aerospace and accessories industries, with additional capabilities in communication systems and education. It provides a beneficial ecosystem for investors and entrepreneurs seeking to develop innovative, competitive, developmental industrial solutions according to international specifications in a sector that will promote economic growth in the UAE.

The Tawazun Economic Council has recently joined the National In-Country Value Program, supervised by MoIAT. The program succeeded in redirecting nearly AED41 billion dirhams to the national economy during 2021.

Edge Group now ranks among the 25 largest defense companies in the world, and works to bring to market innovative technologies and service with greater speed and efficiency. Anticipating the risk scenarios of tomorrow, Edge Group is one of the leading providers of applications, and initiatives of the Fourth Industrial Revolution at the level of the UAE.

