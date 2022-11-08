Dubai, UAE: The world’s first training course for maritime auditors using e-learning platforms of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has started in the UAE. The course includes specialists from 18 Arab countries who will be trained to be maritime auditors. The intensive five-day programme features lectures, workshops, and advanced exercises provided by IMO specialists and consultants.

H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, commended the IMO for its tireless efforts in setting safety, security, and environmental performance standards for international shipping, as well as for organising the regional training course for auditors under the IMO Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS). She also praised the Maritime Administration team at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure who handled the logistical preparation of the training course.

Al Malek said, “The UAE is one of the leading maritime hubs worldwide. It ranks 3rd in Transport Services Index and Bunker Supply Index. It also ranks 5th as a key competitive maritime hub. Through its membership in the IMO Executive Council Under Category B, for three consecutive times, the UAE continues to work with member states to advance the global maritime sector, and the maritime transport industry. This is achieved by contributing to the IMO’s mission for safe, secure, and efficient shipping on clean oceans. The UAE has also introduced fundamental amendments to many resolutions that contribute to the development and improvement of the work system in order to keep pace with global developments and modern technologies. This will develop the maritime sector and enhance maritime safety standards, in addition to protecting the marine environment globally.”

Empowering qualified and skilled auditors

Captain Abdulla Al Hayyas, Director of Maritime Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said, “The regional training course for auditors under the IMO Member State Audit Scheme prepares specialised auditors to review the activities of maritime administrations in various countries around the world. The aim is to reach a unified approach in implementing international maritime standards, as well as ensure compliance to the duties of flag states, port states and coast states, while meeting IMO requirements. This will increase the implementation of unified standards set by the IMO through international maritime conventions, protocols, and codes, to build a unified global system for implementing IMO tools.”

Al Hayyas explained that the UAE Maritime Administration exerts great efforts in cooperation and coordination with the IMO to implement its technical cooperation programmes. It holds workshops to prepare and train maritime administration staff regionally and globally. The aim is to achieve the best performance in regulatory, control, and development work in maritime transport activities, particularly in enhancing maritime safety, protecting the marine environment, and facilitating maritime trade.

Participants in the training course praised the efforts of the IMO and the UAE, represented by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Maritime Administration, in enhancing the regional maritime sector, and the role it plays through its membership in the IMO Council.

-Ends-