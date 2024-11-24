UAE, Dubai – The UAE Government has issued a Federal Decree-Law to empower arts sector by further regulating art institutions - which are non-profit organisations- and offering various benefits to art industries, arts professionals, and talented artists.

Supporting Art Sector

The Law aims to strengthen the artistic environment, promote artistic creation, attract talented artists, stimulate the creative economy, and establish a unified national legislative framework for arts institutions.

The Decree-Law also seeks to instill values of tolerance and coexistence among community members through artistic and creative activities. Under the provisions of this Law, natural or legal persons, from within or outside the country, may establish private museums, art exhibitions, theatrical or creative performances that are held temporarily, if they obtain permits and approvals from the competent authority. The law promotes public art displays and accessibility through programmes designed for all segments of society.

Under this new federal legislation, local authorities are encouraged to provide incentives, and exemptions to support artistic and cultural initiatives. Besides, art institutions are allowed to accept endowments, grants, donations, wills, gifts, and sponsorships, subject to specific legal requirements. They are also eligible for corporate tax exemptions. Additionally, art collections benefit from temporary customs exemptions for exhibitions subject to legal requirements. These measures seek to motivate artists in the UAE to prosper and present creations that reflect the cultural and artistic excellence of the UAE, thus consolidating its position as a regional and global hub for arts.

قانون تمكين الفنون

Licensing procedures are further simplified under the new Decree-Law. They are now managed by local authorities or the Ministry of Culture. The Law regulated the controls for licensing artistic institutions in the UAE, the requirements for their establishment, and the provisions for forming the boards of trustees of those organisations. It also identified the types of artistic activities that artistic organisations may practice in the UAE, which include: visual and audio arts, performing arts, literature, theatrical arts, and music, holding events to provide the community members with artistic experiences and opportunities for artistic learning, academic lectures or courses, and film screenings, in addition to using new technologies and virtual platforms to expand access to art collections and exhibitions.

The provisions of the Decree-Law stipulate that practicing any artistic activity that is not licensed by the competent authority is strictly prohibited for all individuals and organisations. It also prohibits artistic institutions from inciting hatred and sectarian, racial or religious conflicts, through their artistic activities.