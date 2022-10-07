The UAE, in the presence of its permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization H.E Mohamed Khamis AlKaabi, participated in the 28th Session of the Assembly of the International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO).

During the meeting, the UAE won membership of the Advisory Committee, which includes 44 countries out of 106 member countries in the IMSO. This achievement, for the fifth time in a row, reflects the country’s effective role and positive participation globally in maritime communications; following the UAE’s winning membership in the IMO Council.

