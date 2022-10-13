The UAE government's Cyber Security Council has signed a strategic partnership with CPX Holding, a leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services, to facilitate swift and coordinated responses to future cyber incidents in the UAE. In an era of advanced threats and highly sophisticated threat actors, leveraging enhanced and advanced cybersecurity capabilities and experience can make the difference between success and failure for organizations.

The agreement was signed during GITEX Global between His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, and Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of CPX.

The two parties will engage in a multi-year program to standardize the UAE’s national cybersecurity operations and elevate the cybersecurity resilience of the country by building world-class capabilities to respond to all types of incidents and threat actors. CPX offers a wide variety of assessment, protection, and operational services. These include threat intelligence and deep dive assessments, designing incident response protocols and security operations centers (SOCs), and cybersecurity training and awareness campaigns designed to support the UAE Government and organizations with developing nationwide cyber skills.

The cooperation aligns with the wider objective of the Council to prioritize, develop, and implement nationwide defense capabilities in collaboration with national entities and international allies.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti said: “Creating safe and strong cyber infrastructure in the UAE has proven instrumental to the progress of ambitious economic and social initiatives across the nation. Mobilizing the entire UAE cybersecurity ecosystem to jointly confront threats in cyberspace will enable all individuals and businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

He stressed that the Cyber Security Council is building a safe and resilient infrastructure for cyber security in the UAE, and has made this vital aspect an integral part of the culture of institutions and individuals. The Cyber Pulse initiative launched by the Council aims to ensure safe digital transformation, he explained.

Khaled Al Melhi noted: “We are delighted to be part of this pivotal nation-wide strategic journey and to play an essential role in meeting the vision of the UAE. We are pleased to have the trust of the Council and look forward to supporting UAE organizations to mitigate the security risks of tomorrow. Our ambition at CPX is to build a vibrant cybersecurity ecosystem for everyone in a digital-first world.”

The Council’s latest agreement with CPX follows a memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties earlier this year. CPX has since worked with various stakeholders in cyberspace to broaden its cybersecurity know-how and collaborate to ensure end-to-end cybersecurity across all industries to be well prepared to thrive in a fast-changing world.

-Ends-

About CPX Holding

CPX, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services. Established in 2022, CPX protects public and private sector organizations with customized solutions that reduce the risk of sophisticated cyberattacks. We provide clients and partners with end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities to ensure compliance with stringent cybersecurity standards and accelerate their cyber maturity. Learn more at www.cpx.net