UAE - The UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support (UAETSS) at the Ministry of Sports has announced the launch of the first edition of the “Swimming Talents Championship”, which will be held on November 15–16, 2025, at the Mohammed Bin Zayed City Swimming Pool in Abu Dhabi, as part of the ministry’s efforts to identify and nurture emerging generations in aquatic sports and develop the national talent base.

The championship is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports, the UAE Swimming Federation, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, under the supervision of the UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support, as part of a national plan aimed at building an integrated system for discovering and developing sports talents across the country.

H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector, Chairman of the UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support affirmed that the championship reflects the Ministry of Sports’ vision to build a new generation of athletes capable of representing the UAE at regional and international levels, noting that the event will serve as a launching point for a series of future championships and programs dedicated to nurturing talents in both individual and team sports.

H.E. stated: “The Swimming Talents Championship is a strategic step toward preparing champions and refining emerging talents. It embodies our aspirations to develop national capabilities and strengthen the UAE’s presence in aquatic sports”.

Also, H.E. emphasized that the championship is not merely a competitive event, but rather a national initiative aimed at promoting a culture of sports among youth, inspiring excellence, and fostering a spirit of achievement.

The ministry also invited all clubs and academies across the UAE to participate, confirming that registration details and participation requirements will be made available in the coming days through the official website of the Ministry of Sports.

The championship represents the first step in the National Sports Talent Discovery Program, aiming to provide a genuine platform for identifying young swimming talents and creating a competitive and professional environment that meets the highest technical and organizational standards.

It will also feature age-group competitions ranging from 9 to 17 years, with the participation of more than 600 male and female swimmers, representing approximately 100 clubs and academies from across the UAE — reflecting the growing national commitment to developing the swimming sector and sustaining local sports talent across various disciplines.

Winners in each category will receive medals and recognition awards, and a selected group of outstanding swimmers will be invited to join the Talent Development Sponsorship Programs under the (UAETSS), designed by the ministry in cooperation with specialized entities to provide continuous technical and training support for promising young athletes.