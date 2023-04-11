Hosted by MoIAT, in partnership with ADNOC and Masdar ahead of COP28, the forum will explore disruptive innovations and economic opportunities, supporting the global drive to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050

In the UAE Year of Sustainability, over 1,000 industry leaders and innovators to convene in Abu Dhabi on May 10-11 to showcase an array of technologies including carbon capture, AI, robotics, digitalization, hydrogen, renewables and low-carbon solutions for oil and gas and hard-to-abate sectors

Forum builds on the UAE’s pioneering legacy of climate action, including the visionary founding of Masdar, a global clean energy powerhouse

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in partnership with ADNOC and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), has announced the UAE CLIMATE TECH.

The first-of-its-kind forum will take place on May 10th and 11th, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center. To be held during the UAE Year of Sustainability, the forum will drive momentum to accelerate efforts to reduce emissions by at least 43% by 2030 in line with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report. More than 1,000 global policymakers, CEOs, experts, academics, technology leaders, pioneering disruptors and investors will gather at the forum to foster dialogue and collaboration on disruptive innovations and economic opportunities in accelerating decarbonization across all sectors.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, said: “The science behind climate change is crystal clear, as stated in the latest IPCC report. The world is losing the race to keep temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. We have a small window of opportunity to make a massive course correction and shift gears, and we must act now by delivering across the four key pillars of climate finance, human capital, policy and technology.

“Meeting the world’s fast-growing energy needs, while dramatically reducing emissions is one of the most complex challenges that humanity has ever faced. With technological advances at a tipping point, we must act with urgency to develop and deploy these innovations to drive low-carbon solutions and catalyze economic opportunities. To accomplish this, we need greater collaboration and UAE CLIMATE TECH offers a unique opportunity to convene industry leaders and policymakers to enable climate action that will transform, decarbonize, and future-proof for a net-zero world.”.

UAE CLIMATE TECH builds on the country’s legacy of climate leadership and practical and progressive climate solutions. The UAE has been a major investor in climate action and its approach is underpinned by ADNOC’s $15 billion allocation to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonization technologies. On its part, Masdar is targeting 100 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Held ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), UAE CLIMATE TECH will profile technology, innovation, and investment opportunities while showcasing an array of technologies including carbon capture, AI, robotics, digitalization, hydrogen, alternative fuels and new and low-carbon energy solutions for oil and gas and hard-to-abate sectors, from around 60 to 100 companies, many of which will be making their first foray into the UAE.

The event will also highlight the UAE’s efforts in spearheading technology adoption and development to accelerate decarbonization and create the green industries of the future including climate-critical sectors like renewables, hydrogen, climate-smart agriculture and STEM education.

As the UAE delivers on its Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, MoIAT is devising strategies that will encourage companies in the country to enhance production methods to incorporate decarbonization and incentivize the creation of new businesses that prioritize decarbonization.

MoIAT’s initiatives and partnerships in this area include the Technology Transformation Program, Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), green financing in partnership with Emirates Development Bank, the Industrial Sustainability Alliance, and increasing the awareness of green regulations and standards.

For more information on UAE CLIMATE TECH, please visit the website: https://moiat.gov.ae/en/uae-climate-tech.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

