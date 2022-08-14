Riyadh – The Saudi Architecture and Design Commission has announced that the official typeface of the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism (‘KSCAU'), “Mithaq”, has been named as winner of three prestigious international awards.

Designed especially for the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism, the typeface was selected for its unique style and distinctive design. The Arabic display typeface is a reflection of the region’s unique architecture and is inspired by the traditional mud houses, characterized by their distinctively shaped ventilation openings.

Of the three awards, the first was awarded by a jury of experts at the Granshan 2022 Conference, a global annual typeface design conference, while the second and third were awarded by the Type Directors Club (TDC), a leading organization based in the United States of America specializing in typography. At the Granshan 2022 Conference, the display typeface won second place in the Arabic Display Typefaces Category, while the two awards by TDC comprised a “Certificate of Typographic Excellence” in the 25th Type Directors Club Typeface Design Competition and “Judge’s Choice” by type designer Mamoun Sakkal.

The TDC Awards honor typography and innovative type designs and recognize new typefaces in all languages and the “Mithaq” typeface will be highlighted in the latest edition of the Annual of the Type Directors Club titled “The World’s Best Typography”. It will also be shown at the 68th Awards Exhibition (TDC68) in New York City. The exhibition will then be showcased at multiple events across Europe and Asia.

The “Mithaq” typeface is one of several activations under King Salman Charter of Architecture and Urbanism, one of the Architecture and Design Commission’s top initiatives, which was launched at the end of 2021. The initiative draws on the essence of ‘Salmani Architecture’, a methodology inspired by the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which aims to create memorable buildings and spaces, bringing them to life through a set of values that encourage the integration of cultural and national identity into contemporary designs.

About the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism

The King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism was launched in December 2021 as one of the initiatives by the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission.

The Charter aims to create memorable buildings and spaces, bringing them to life through a set of guidelines that encourage the integration of cultural and national identity into contemporary designs while meeting the needs of local communities. It draws upon the Salmani architecture, a methodology that builds on the lessons learned from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz where he served more than five decades as governor of Riyadh Region.

The Charter intends to activate and export its values to all regions and cities within Saudi Arabia. In addition, the Charter aims to become a reference point and source of inspiration for sector professionals in other parts of the world.

About the Architecture and Design Commission

The Architecture and Design Commission is one of 11 sector commissions overseen by the Saudi Ministry of Culture. Responsible for managing the sector's development as part of Saudi Vision 2030, the Commission enacts a range of programs and initiatives designed to enhance and support a cultural ecosystem that embraces and encourages local talent.