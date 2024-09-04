Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The UAE won the silver medal at the International Dance Festival 2024, which was held in Vietnam in August. Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam, the dance festival invited dance troupes from different countries around the world to participate. Mubarak Al Otaiba Troupe for Folk and Heritage Arts represented the UAE at the festival and presented a wide range of performances inspired by the UAE's popular heritage.

The Ministry of Culture supported the participation of the Mubarak Al Otaiba Troupe, which is part of the Abu Dhabi Society for Folk Art and Theater. The dance festival took place in Thua Thien Hue Province in Vietnam. The UAE participants presented folk art shows that included the arts of "Al Ayala, Al Nadba, Al Harbiya, and Al Habban" and the art of "Al Madima," traditionally a musical performance of sailors.

The performances from the UAE reflected the country's popular heritage, and they won the admiration of the audience and the jury.

The festival, launched under the overarching message " Convergence, Creativity—Shine Together," brought together more than 500 artists from 17 artistic troupes representing nine countries, including Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, and the Philippines, as well as the UAE and the host country, Vietnam.

The UAE’s participation in the dance festival underscores the Ministry of Culture's efforts in enhancing cultural communication between different people of the world. It underscores the Ministry’s focus on developing culture as a bridge between civilizations and a means to bring people together. International cultural events such as this dance festival offer an opportunity for global audience to learn about the heritage of the UAE and enhance ties between countries.

In September 2023, the Ministry of Culture revived the grand celebration held at the National Theater on the occasion of the 78th National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The event also marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Vietnam. The Ministry provided logistical support for seamless execution.