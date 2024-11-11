United Arab Emirates: The UAE national domain .ae has achieved 347,000 registrations reflecting the demand and confidence in it by companies, individuals and businesses.These domains are managed by the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, which is working constantly to improve the services and provide the latest technologies to ensure the security and effectiveness of the domains.

The UAE national domain name (.ae) is one of the vital elements in promoting the digital infrastructure of the UAE. It contributes significantly to strengthening the country’s digital identity and supporting the digital economy. It is considered a symbol of trust and credibility for business owners, individuals and businesses, as it validates the status of their activities, and increases their chance for digital visibility and access to local and international customers.

In order to improve the user experience, the National Domain Registry in the UAE launched several features, including the "Name Ideas" service, which suggests domain names for aspiring registrants with the help of generative artificial intelligence.

Companies and individuals are required to provide a simple description of their business activity and the AI tool will suggest domain names that reflect their business.

The service, which is the first of its kind in the region, has achieved more than10,000 visits since its launch in 2023. In addition, the .ae domain has attracted major registered companies, bringing the total number of accredited registrars to 26.

Commenting on these improvements, .ُ Eng. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Zarooni, Deputy Director General of the Information and Digital Government Sector, said: "As a result of the continuous efforts and improvements by TDRA, the UAE national domain (.ae) remains an ideal choice for companies and individuals seeking to enhance their digital presence and achieve growth in a competitive digital market."

He added, “The UAE national domain (.ae) is more than just an internet domain name. It reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its digital economy and providing new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike”.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is tasked with supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE according to the Telecom Law issued by Decree-Law No. (3) of 2003 (as amended) and Decree No. (23) issued on September 27, 2020, Amending Some Provisions of Decree-Law No. (3) of 2003 on the Regulation of the Telecommunications Sector, and adding “Digital Government” to the functions and name of the Authority. TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the delivery of premium telecom services, develop the industry, look after the interests of parties, implement relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and promote R&D, thereby ensuring the UAE a leading regional and global standing in the sector. In the area of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for overseeing the UAE federal Digital Government (DGOV) under Law No. (3) of 2011. Since then, TDRA has been responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic objectives: promoting a smart lifestyle, and leadership in the digital infrastructure of UAE.