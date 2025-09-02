The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced its participation, for the first time, at the 34th edition of Egypt Energy Exhibition, held concurrently with the 5th edition of FIREX Egypt 2025, from October 14 to 16, 2025, in Cairo, Egypt.

This participation comes as part of the Ministry’s pioneering efforts to advance the transition toward sustainable energy and develop an integrated smart infrastructure, while underscoring the strategic importance of the exhibition as a leading regional platform for fostering cooperation, exchanging expertise, and attracting investment in the energy sector.

His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Electricity, Water, and Future Energy at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the Ministry’s participation in Egypt Energy and FIREX reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting the journey towards sustainable energy and developing smart infrastructure. He noted that the event serves as a pivotal opportunity to connect with decision-makers and experts from across the region and to explore new avenues of collaboration and partnership.

He stated: “Our participation in this exhibition stems from the Ministry’s keenness to contribute to leading regional events that serve as strategic platforms for showcasing the latest solutions and innovations in the energy sector. The event represents a significant opportunity to discuss solutions that support the transition to clean energy and enhance infrastructure sustainability, in line with our national objectives and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

For his part, Mark Ring, Regional Director of the Energy Group in the Middle East and Africa, said: “We are delighted to welcome the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to Egypt Energy. Its participation reflects the growing regional cooperation in sustainable energy and infrastructure development, and it further underscores the exhibition’s vital role as a global platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and investment in the fields of energy and safety.”

Egypt Energy is the largest exhibition of its kind in the region, featuring seven specialized conferences and interactive sessions with the participation of more than 150 international and regional speakers, along with over 50 panel discussions. It aims to support energy transition efforts and strengthen industrial safety standards across Egypt and Africa. Under the theme ‘Accelerating Innovation and Resilience Across the Power Value Chain,’ the exhibition will also highlight Egypt’s national plans to increase the share of renewable energy to 42% by 2030, backed by substantial government funding, alongside the latest smart energy technologies and industrial safety solutions.

To find out more about Egypt Energy, visit:

https://www.egypt-energy.com/en/home.html

To find out more about FIREX, visit:

https://www.firexegypt.com/en/home.html