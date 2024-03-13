The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation's Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows hosted a meeting with Somali merchants to explore bolstering economic cooperation and fostering trade ties between Dubai and Somalia. The meeting sought to assess advancements in intra-trade, import-export dynamics, and potential joint investment avenues between the two entities.

Mahmoud Amin Khoury, the CEO of the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, said: “We at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation are keen to strengthen our relations with merchants and investors with the aim of serving Dubai’s economic agenda and contributing to achieving its goals, considering the pivotal role of the Marine Agency as the primary entry and exit point for wooden ships engaged in trade and investment activities to and from Dubai.

Khoury pointed out that the meeting held with the Somali merchants and in the presence of the strategic partners focused on enhancing trade between the two parties and developing the infrastructure of the Port of Bosaso in light of future development plans were also exchanged on ways to develop business, create new job opportunities, and open new horizons for cooperation and economic exchange, in a way that enhances prosperity and development on both sides.

Amin Khoury said that the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhwos took the initiative to organize this meeting based on its keenness to stimulate investment and strengthen partnerships to foster trade and investment ties between Dubai and Somalia and achieve effective coordination between the public and private sectors in order to achieve prosperity.

Amin Khoury explained that during the meeting, future plans for developing Port of Bosaso were discussed, which include improving commercial business and searching for new job opportunities that serve both the port and the Marine Agency. This can be achieved by providing a strong transportation and shipping infrastructure, simplifying customs procedures, and providing support and assistance to local companies to market their products and services in Somali markets.