Abu Dhabi on Monday: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of an “Easy payment" service that allows customers to pay for ITC fines through instalments, which contributes to easier payment processes and provides convenient payment plans that enhances customers’ satisfaction with ITC’s services.

Banks included in the agreement are: First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and Emirates Islamic Bank. Credit card holders issued by these banks can benefit from the instalment service. The ITC is also aiming to incorporate other banks into the agreement within the first half of 2024.

The service allows customers to pay the ITC fines through several instalments, with a minimum collective value of AED 3,000. Customers can avail this service through TAMM service centres, or through the Customer Happiness Centres at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi City Municipality and the headquarters of Al Ain City Municipality, by paying their accrued fines and then scheduling payments through instalments over a range of specified periods which are: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months or 12 months, without interest or profits.

Customers can benefit from this service by paying fines through credit card at one of the previously mentioned centres. The customer is then required to contact the bank where the credit card was issued, to request paying that the amount through instalments over the desired period of time.

The ITC stated that the service reaffirms its keenness to facilitate payment processes and provide convenient payment plans, ensuring the increased levels of satisfaction among customers, and contributing to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the leading cities in the world to live and invest in.