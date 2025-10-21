Abu Dhabi on Tuesday – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has launched a fleet of Robosweeper autonomous cleaning vehicles on the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

The project, developed by K2 subsidiary Autogo under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, is overseen by the DMT. It underscores the Emirate’s aim to innovative, intelligent, and sustainable public facility management.

The Robosweepers offer an advanced cleaning and sanitisation solution utilising sensors and modern navigation technologies. The units move along pre-programmed routes, cleaning without direct human intervention. Designed for urban environments such as pavements, squares, and pedestrian areas, they help reduce the reliance on manual labour while ensuring optimal public hygiene services.

The initiative is a crucial step in Abu Dhabi’s efforts to build an integrated advanced services system, aligning with the Emirate’s strategy for enhanced operational efficiency and quality of life.

His Excellency Dr Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary at DMT said: “The deployment of such technology exemplifies our proactive approach to integrating cutting-edge technology into public infrastructure. By pioneering such solutions, we are actively shaping a future where innovation directly contributes to operational management and enhances the well-being of our community. This programme reinforces Abu Dhabi's global standing as a forward-thinking, highly efficient capital city.

Dr Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stated: “The launch of this project reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s commitment to continuing investment in smart and green solutions that advance the transport and public services sector, enhance operational efficiency, and adopt the latest technological innovations in line with global best practices.”

He added: “This represents an important step towards building a unified framework that improves the environment, enhances community wellbeing, and secures a better future for generations to come in Abu Dhabi.”

Sean Teo, Managing Director of “K2”, commented: “We are proud to partner with the Integrated Transport Centre and Abu Dhabi Municipality on this venture, which demonstrates our dedication to developing innovative robotics and intelligent service solutions. The RoboSweeper devices represents a leap forward in building future cities, and we remain committed to investing in technologies that support Abu Dhabi’s vision and meet the needs of the community, today and in the future.”

This undertaking is part of a broader vision to improve living standards in the Emirate, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in planning and eco-friendly transport.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with munincipal expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.