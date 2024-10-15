Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced its participation in the 44th edition of GITEX Global 2024, as part of the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion. The exhibition, which is the world’s largest event supporting technology, will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14 to 18 October, attracting senior executives, programmers, developers, startups, and suppliers from across the globe.

Launching the Fusion Framework as a step towards a smart city

As part of this prominent event, Abu Dhabi Mobility will showcase its latest innovations with the launch of the Smart Mobility Analytics Framework “Fusion”, which represents a key step towards realising Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a smart city. The framework relies on intelligent technologies to enhance the transport sector and infrastructure, analysing billions of available data points using artificial intelligence techniques. This provides a comprehensive and accurate understanding of the current and future transport needs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Since the project began development, more than 70 billion historical and real-time data matrices have been analysed within the Modelling and Analytic Framework (STEAM+). Notably, the Fusion Framework will cover all areas of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain City, and Al Dhafra Region, contributing to improved service quality, the development of transport infrastructure, supporting strategic decision-making, and anticipating future challenges.

The launch of the Fusion Framework project represents a significant leap in forecasting the future of the land, air, and maritime transport sectors. It provides a forward-looking vision for transport services by developing smart solutions that align with the rapid changes in this sector.

This project reaffirms Abu Dhabi Mobility's commitment to meeting the future needs of the community in the field of transport and enhancing the effectiveness of strategic planning, thereby strengthening the emirate's global competitive position.

The pillars of GITEX Global and their contribution to Abu Dhabi Mobility's vision

GITEX Global is a perfect opportunity to explore the latest technologies across various fields. The event brings together several key activities, including the GITEX Impact exhibition, the Future Urbanism Smart City Summit & Expo, the Fintech Surge exhibition, the Future Blockchain Summit, and the AI World.

The range of events provides a holistic experience for visitors, giving them the opportunity to learn about the newest tech developments and engage with leading innovations.

Through its active participation in this event, Abu Dhabi Mobility stresses its role in exploring and implementing the latest smart solutions, continuing its efforts to strengthen local and global partnerships to achieve Abu Dhabi’s vision of sustainable development, and maintain its position as one of the most advanced and smart cities in the world.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is a new brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart, sustainable and competitive mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

It will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation, and maritime activities in addition to driver and vehicle licensing and permitting services, solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.