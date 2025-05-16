Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, participated in the 8th United Nations Global Road Safety Week through a series of targeted awareness and on-ground initiatives. This year’s campaign focused on improving pedestrian safety and promoting responsible micromobility use across the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s participation reaffirms its commitment to advancing road safety through global partnerships and local community initiatives. It also reflects the Emirate’s broader vision of building a safe, inclusive, and forward-looking transport environment.

The programme featured a range of on-ground activities across Abu Dhabi, tailored to engage key community groups. On the Corniche, safety teams engaged with pedestrians, cyclists, and e-scooter users to reinforce responsible road use. In schools, awareness sessions focused on helping students adopt safer behaviours during their daily commute. Additional outreach efforts were held in labour accommodation areas, highlighting the importance of alertness while travelling and using designated crossings. Workers also received protective gear and clear guidance on safe conduct during transport-related tasks.

In addition, the awareness campaign was amplified through social media content and printed materials tailored to different audiences, helping to extend the campaign’s reach beyond on-ground efforts. These activities were implemented under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Joint Traffic Safety Committee, in line with a unified approach to promoting road safety across the emirate.

Commenting on the occasion, Engineer Abdulla Hamad Al Eryani, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Mobility, stated that the initiative reflects the Centre’s ongoing efforts to embed safety into daily mobility practices. He noted that real impact comes from sustained awareness and close coordination with partners and the wider community.

Al Eryani added that achieving meaningful change in road behaviour depends on sustained, real-world engagement and delivering clear, relatable safety messages. He highlighted that coordinated action among key stakeholders is essential to ensure these efforts have lasting and measurable impact.

This initiative builds on Abu Dhabi Mobility’s ongoing work to promote safer transport behaviours through direct community engagement. It marks a continued shift toward practical, long-term solutions that empower individuals to contribute to a safer mobility culture across the emirate.

