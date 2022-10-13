Dubai – The Government of Sharjah has launched an innovative platform, ‘Virtual Transaction Centre - Metaverse’ at GITEX Global today. The project is spearheaded by Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS) and aims to optimise SDTPS’s functions, while also improving the quality of life for its customers. The project underpins the pavilion’s slogan, ‘Together, Integrating People And Technology’, including Sharjah Government’s commitment to digitisation and improving the welfare of its people.

His Excellency Eng. Khalid bin Butti bin Obaid Al Muhairi, Member of the Executive Council of Sharjah, Head of Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), stressed on the department’s keenness to developing systems of communication with clients, as well as providing seamless services for its users. He praised the efforts of Sharjah Digital, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and His Excellency’s prominent role in supporting the digital transformation across Sharjah Government Organisations.

His Excellency Khalid bin Butti noted that the department has launched several digital initiatives during the past years, while regularly updated its existing digital platforms using cutting-edge technologies that have helped in providing efficient, reliable and timely services to its customers.

Mohamed Al Dhufairi, IT Director at SDTPS explained that the ‘Virtual Transaction Center- Metaverse’ provides access to all probable users. The virtual center comprises of five main sections. The first two sections provide detailed information about services with audios and videos, including a map of Sharjah.

The third section deploys promotive visual assets that explain the important services and systems provided by the department. The fourth section displays the department’s news portal while the fifth section connects them with customer service agents to process documents.

Sharjah City Municipality has introduced its technologies at GITEX Global to enhance its operational efficiency. It has implemented Robotic Process Automation (RPA), a technology used to simulate and automate the manual processes and daily tasks of employees and complete them automatically by a robot.

Sharjah’s Kalba City Community is showcasing, ‘Kalba Grows’, an augmented reality technology that allows city residents to visualise and select plants for their own gardens. The technology suggests a range of flora and fauna based on the environment and climate of the city.

The pavilion also hosted workshops today on topics of the ‘Future Technology and the Quality of Life, ‘’Activating AI in Government and Public Sector’, and ‘Digital Transformation in Governments’.

10 Sharjah Government entities are showcasing 15 projects and initiatives at its pavilion located in the Arena Hall at GITEX Global. GITEX Global is being held at Dubai World Trade Center from 10-14 October 2022.

