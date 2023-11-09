Sharjah: The Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2023 recognised participating entities, supporting bodies, and media departments and institutions during an honouring ceremony in the presence of H.E Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2023, H.E Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Department of e-Government in Sharjah, H.E Engineer Khaled bin Butti Al Muhairi, chairman of the Department of Housing, H.E Engineer Hamad Juma Al Shamsi, Head of the Department of Town Planning and Survey, H.E Abdullah Khalifa Al Sabousi, Head of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, H.E Tariq Saeed Allay. Director General, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, H.E Issa Abbas Hussein, Director General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, H.E Abdullah Khalaf Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, H.E Engineer Abdul Rahman Al Naqbi, Director of Kalba Municipality, H.E Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, the Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and H.E Abdullah Al Kaabi, the Executive Director of the Ajman Government's Media Office.

In his opening address at the ceremony, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office said: “Sustainable development is a journey that the Emirate of Sharjah has wholeheartedly embraced and made significant advancements in, aligning with the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; we are steadfast in our commitment to advancing this journey.”

Concluding his speech, he underscored that collaboration, integration, and coordination are the catalysts for ongoing growth and development. He encouraged everyone to persevere in working together as a team, guided by a common vision and shared goals for the future, in which the Emirate of Sharjah will shine as a beacon of innovation and leadership, shaping our sustainable digital future.

The ceremony recognised outstanding achievements in three categories: the top-performing entity was awarded to the Sharjah Finance Department, the second-place honour went to the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority, and the best project accolade was earned by the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah. Furthermore, the Sharjah City Municipality received the highest audience rating.

Eleven participating entities at the Sharjah Government Pavilion as well as organising, media, and ceremony committees were recognised. Additionally, special acknowledgement was given to media entities, social media influencers, and workshop presenters who played pivotal roles in the success of the Sharjah Government’s exhibition.

The participating entities include the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, the Department of Agriculture & Livestock, the Sharjah City Municipality, the Sharjah Housing Department, Kalba City Municipality, the Department of Town Planning and Survey, the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Finance Department, the Sharjah Cyber Security Center, and Sharjah Islamic Affairs.

-Ends-