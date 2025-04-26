Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the successful completion of a major milestone in the Al Falah district liveability project, one of Abu Dhabi’s the largest community enhancement initiatives. Designed to enrich residents’ quality of life, the development introduces a wide range of facilities and amenities aimed at transforming the district into a model of vibrant, people-focused urban environment.

The completed first phase has brought nearly 200 new recreational and activity facilities to Al Falah. Among these are 37 new parks, 43 children’s play areas, over 30 sports courts, and 10 km of cycling tracks, including two junior cycling tracks, as well as four amphitheatres and three skate parks. Additionally, 30km of sidewalks have been completed in the originally zoned area of Al Falah, enhancing pedestrian accessibility.

Other features include 11 fitness areas, 11 community gardens, three market spaces, three gallery spaces, and almost 200 parking spaces. Furthermore, dedicated spaces for women and senior citizens have been established to ensure that all residents are accommodated.

"With each phase of the Al Falah initiative, we are ensuring that community needs are at the forefront of our planning," said Eng. Hamda Al Hashmi, Director of the Urban Design Division at the DMT. "By creating spaces that are both vibrant and functional, we are enhancing the overall liveability and fostering a sense of belonging among residents. This project is about building a future where everyone can thrive and connect in spaces that reflect their unique needs and aspirations."

The second phase of the development – set to be completed by Q4 2025 – will introduce a variety of diverse facilities, including five mosques, three new play areas, five added sports courts, an additional fitness area, a fourth skate park, a grand celebration plaza, 5 public art features, 1 water feature and 1 event lawn.

As part of this phase, Al Falah’s existing communities are set to benefit from an additional 20 km of cycle tracks and 20 km of sidewalks, further improving mobility and walkability. Moreover, the refurbishment of the irrigation network across Al Falah is in progress, ensuring sustainable landscaping and green spaces. These enhancements will further expand opportunities for recreation and engagement throughout the district.

To foster community spirit and celebrate local creativity, DMT has also collaborated with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to integrate student artworks as murals and on utility buildings throughout Al Falah as part of the Department’s Abu Dhabi Canvas initiative. This initiative highlights the creative talents of young artists and reflects DMT’s commitment to integrating art into public spaces across the Emirate.

This development exemplifies DMT’s dedication to building dynamic neighbourhoods that support the diverse needs of Abu Dhabi’s residents while fostering a sense of connection and enhancing overall quality of life. Through thoughtful planning, the Department strives to create inclusive spaces that encourage social interaction, recreational activities, and a high standard of living for all.