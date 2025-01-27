Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), in partnership with DePaul University (Chicago, USA), celebrated the graduation of 80 students from the Masters of Business Administration (MBA), Masters of Science in Finance (MSF), and Masters of Science in Human Resources (MSHR) programmes. The graduation ceremony took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, bringing together distinguished guests, industry leaders, and families.

The event was attended by prominent figures including His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Education Council; Her Excellency Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism; His Excellency Khalid Ebrahim Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain and Chairman of the BIBF; His Excellency Steven Bondy, US Ambassador to Bahrain; and Dr. Robert L. Manuel, President of DePaul University.

The President of DePaul University commenced the ceremony with heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, reaffirming DePaul’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and global collaboration.

The U.S. Ambassador to Bahrain emphasised the pivotal role of education in strengthening the bonds between Bahrain and the United States.

Representing the graduating class, MBA graduate Sayed Ali Hasan Asaad delivered a heartfelt speech thanking the BIBF, DePaul University, and the graduates’ families for their support. Additionally,

Dr. Sulin Ba, Dean of the Driehaus College of Business, concluded by celebrating the graduates' achievements and highlighting the promising opportunities that lie ahead in their respective fields.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, CEO of the BIBF, expressed pride in the enduring partnership with DePaul University, which has produced a legacy of successful graduates over the past two decades. “This programme demonstrates our commitment to delivering world-class education that equips professionals to contribute meaningfully to Bahrain’s development. Many of our graduates now serve as ministers, CEOs, board members, and senior officials, reflecting the quality of programmes offered,” he stated.

The ceremony included a formal conferral of degrees, followed by a celebratory reception where students, families, and faculty reflected on the graduates’ accomplishments.