The label aims to inspire and encourage individuals and organisations to take part in achieving long-lasting social impact

Abu Dhabi - The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions through a unified platform, has announced the launch of its label, ‘From the Community to the Community’, which commemorates community giving and participation in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative, in line with our visionary leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s announcement that 2025 is the ‘Year of Community’, is designed to highlight the invaluable contributions made by individuals and organisations who have played a vital role in funding transformative social projects in Abu Dhabi.

The label serves as a physical tribute to collective community effort with plaques placed on diverse social projects, underscoring the culture of giving in the UAE.

By labelling key community-driven projects across the city, the Authority aims to unite individuals, organisations, and communities in addressing societal challenges and driving meaningful change. The label commemorates the tangible impact of community contributions and recognises the Authority’s partner-led projects.

His Excellency Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said: “The launch of ‘From the Community to the Community’, coinciding with the announcement that 2025 is the ‘Year of Community’ in the UAE reflects our commitment to fostering values of shared responsibility, highlighting the Authority’s role in driving social development. We are committed to connecting the government, private entities, social enterprises, and non-profits, and work hand-in-hand with our partners in launching impactful projects that address pressing social priorities in the city. The initiative stands as a testament of our dedication to underlining the importance of driving community engagement and participation to inspire future generations.”

‘From The Community To The Community’ commemorates the Authority’s solutions to social priorities including providing school tuition assistance and school development, building treatment centres, building social clubs, creating facilities for halfway houses, and developing community parks.

Contributions can be made quickly and easily via https://fundraise.maan.gov.ae/en/projects or through the dedicated mobile app which is available on both Apple and Android devices, in addition to bank transfers or via ATM machines.

-Ends-

About the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an

Established in 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD), The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions through a unified platform, dedicated to uniting community efforts and fostering a culture of giving by collecting contributions, directing them towards social priorities, empowering social enterprises, and promoting volunteering to build a cohesive community.

The Authority supports projects that address social priorities in the health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services, aiming to nurture a collaborative and active community by connecting individuals and entities in the public, private, and civil society spheres to support their communities.

Contributions made to the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an are transparently deployed in full to social projects led by key partners meaning benefactors can maximise the impact their funds have in driving community engagement and providing access to essential resources, programmes, and funding for organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable development goals.