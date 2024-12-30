Cairo,

The "Agri Expo" Agricultural Supplies Exhibition kicks off in its Tenth Edition with the Participation of More than 350 Companies Under the Patronage of the Ministry of Environment.

Cairo Expo for Marketing and Exhibition Organization, along with the International Marketing Company, announced the date for the launch of the most important agricultural event in Egypt and the Middle East under the patronage of the Ministry of Environment: the Tenth International Exhibition and Conference for Agricultural Supplies "Agri Expo." The event will take place from January 20 to 22, 2025, at the Green Desert Al-Madawy Hotel, located at kilometer 84 on the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road.

The exhibition will feature the participation of over 350 Egyptian and foreign companies specializing in agricultural supplies, seeking to open new African markets and enhance their presence there. These companies will showcase the latest technological advancements in various fields of agricultural supplies and will host prominent global experts in various strategic crops, who will share their experiences and interact with Egyptian farmers, benefiting them and helping to improve their agricultural practices, thus contributing to an increase in Egypt's agricultural exports.

The organizing company stated in a press release that Agri Expo 2025 will open its doors to more than 250 Arab and African buyers and importers from various countries to conduct deals with the exhibiting Egyptian companies, which will enhance exports, serve the national economy, and create unprecedented trade and investment opportunities. Participating countries include Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Rwanda, Sudan, Libya, Algeria, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Greece, the Netherlands, India, Romania, and others.

The organizing company added that the exhibition will feature a special pavilion for prominent Egyptian consultants who will present their expertise to over 20,000 visitors. There will also be discussion sessions and workshops as part of the accompanying conference on topics such as olives, palm trees, potatoes, strawberries, and greenhouse agriculture, in addition to 25 scientific lectures delivered by a selection of top consultants, university professors, researchers, and experts from Egypt, Spain, England, the Netherlands, France, the USA, Turkey, Chile, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan, and Iraq.

The exhibition is expected to attract more than 20,000 specialized visitors, including farm owners and managers, distribution companies, traders, exporters, importers, consultants, university professors, researchers, agricultural engineers, officials, Ministry of Agriculture representatives, agricultural directorates, public observers, and agricultural experts, along with many European, Asian, and African delegations.

It is worth noting that the "Agri Expo for Agricultural Supplies" plays a vital role in marketing and showcasing agricultural services and supplies, benefiting the agriculture sector, land reclamation, increasing arable land, developing and enhancing crop quality, and boosting productivity to secure healthy, high-quality food for citizens.

This year, the exhibition enjoys the sponsorship of major companies such as

Queisna for Agriculture Development Company, Kafr El-Zayat Pesticides and Chemicals, KAF Date Palm, ,El Sakya for Agricultural Development, EverGrow for Trading and Distribution, Al-Salam International for Agricultural Development, Al-Safa for Fertilizers and Chemicals, Future International, Gisma for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Biotech, Green Gold, Abu Zaabal for Fertilizers and Chemicals, Biota Egypt, Agri Smart, Agro Safe, Egypt International for Agricultural Development, New Motors, Green Sand, Match Kim, and Al-Amir for Shade Nets, along with foreign pavilions from countries such as China, the Netherlands, Algeria, Libya, India, Turkey, and France.