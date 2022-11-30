Attorney General of Abu Dhabi: "Our determination to build the future is inspired by the sacrifices of our martyrs"

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has taken part in the celebration of the "Commemoration Day" (also known as Martyrs' Day), where flags were half-masted at 8:00 a.m., and a minute of silence was observed at 11:30 a.m., followed by the raising of the national emblem and the playing of the national anthem, in front of the senior officials, heads of courts and public prosecution units, and employees of the ADJD.

On this occasion, His Excellency Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, said that "as we celebrate the Commemoration Day, we proudly remember the epic deeds of our brave martyrs in fulfilling their national duty, whether inside or outside the country, and the inspiring examples they have bequeathed to us through their unwavering bravery, courage and undying sacrifices for the protection of this country, the preservation of its achievements and so that everyone in the UAE enjoys safety and security.”

"Sacrifice for the motherland is the supreme and ultimate sacrifice, and the people of the UAE have proven their love and loyalty to their country and its leadership through their full and unfailing readiness to perform their duties in all fields, motivated by the support of the wise leadership and the spirit of cohesion, solidarity and cooperation that unites the people, so that the country's banner flies forever at the highest peaks and the march of achievements continues in a stable country," Mr. Al Abri added.

For his part, His Excellency Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said: "On the occasion of Emirati Martyrs' Day, feelings of pride are renewed in us towards the values of sacrifice, courage and dedication that the people of the UAE have set for the nation, and we remember our brave martyrs who shed their pure blood to defend their homeland, protect its achievements and ensure it a bright future.”

“On this glorious day, we pay tribute to our martyrs for the ultimate sacrifice they made, and renew our commitment to work for the development of this country, for which our heroes gave their lives to attain the highest positions among nations, guided by the vision and directives of our wise leadership, and drawing from these sacrifices, the determination to continue to carry the UAE forward and build its prosperous future in all fields”, Mr. Alblooshi said.

-Ends-