His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), received His Excellency Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement (DGE), with whom he explored ways and means of strengthening cooperation and strategic partnership aimed at improving the quality of government services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, so as to deliver such services in line with international best practice, leveraging all technologies driving digital transformation.

The meeting was an opportunity to review the prospects for cooperation and coordination between the Judicial Department and the Department of Government Enablement, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen ties with various government agencies, with a view to achieving the desired integration and contributing to the sustainability of the overall development of the services system and its role in consolidating the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the world.

On the occasion of this meeting, H.E. Yousef Alabri stated that the system of government action in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is making a qualitative leap forward thanks to the technological means and modern technologies that allow the delivery of services remotely through multiple options guaranteeing ease and speed of execution, in line with the vision of our wise leadership for the future of digital government and its strategy to deliver an exceptional experience characterised by quality and efficiency across various sectors.

The Undersecretary of the ADJD also paid tribute to the integration efforts undertaken by various government agencies and institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to develop a comprehensive system of services and to facilitate and shorten procedures, particularly with the application of electronic linkage and data exchange mechanisms, making it possible to achieve the objectives of reaching record completion rates in line with approved global indicators and standards.