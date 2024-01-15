The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has adopted a system of automatic cancellation of enforcement decisions related to the payment of financial amounts in all judicial decisions, making it the first judicial authority in the region to implement this mechanism which aims to automate the procedures in enforcement decisions, based on smart and accurate indicators that instantly track the payment status, and as soon as payment is completed by the respondent, through the payment channels available via the ADJD's application or website, the system immediately starts cancelling the enforcement decisions linked solely to the payment component, then approves them electronically and forwards them to the relevant authorities.

Commenting on this innovative move, His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that the adoption of the system of automatic cancellation of payment-related proceedings in enforcement files in Abu Dhabi courts comes in support of the Judicial Department's strategic priorities, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop pioneering, smart, and innovative courts that deliver world-class services.

The ongoing efforts to develop and modernise the judicial system and achieve pre-eminence and leadership in the provision of quality services, Alabri added, are instrumental in strengthening the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in the context of a pioneering and distinguished experience offered to court users, while making the most of digital transformation, the optimal use of modern technologies and the application of smart and fast systems enhanced by artificial intelligence.

For his part, Ahmed Ebraheem Almarzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector at the ADJD, explained that the new system is based on smart and precise indicators that monitor in real time the payment status of the remaining amounts in the enforcement files, and as soon as the amount is paid by the respondent using the available payment channels, i.e. the application or website of the Judicial Department, the system immediately initiates the procedure for cancelling all enforcement decisions linked solely to the payment part, approves them electronically and then sends them to the authorities involved in enforcing the decisions via the electronic link-up system with these entities.

These automated procedures, said Almarzouqi, help shorten the processes required for the respondents to cancel enforcement decisions once payment has been made, without the need for enforcement officers and judges to intervene again in the process, and allow respondents to download a copy of the cancellation decision via the smart app and thus be able to continue with travel procedures in the event of a travel ban being imposed for non-payment, or produce it at police stations in cases where an arrest warrant has been issued for non-payment of a particular amount, or even use it to lift any seizure order on deposits and bank accounts due to failure to pay, and send the cancellation orders to the relevant banks to implement the removal of the seizure order.

Almarzouqi also pointed out that the system automatically dispatches cancellation alert notifications to enforcement officers and judges via the internal systems that have been developed and the case monitoring and follow-up screens, in order to monitor subsequent proceedings that require enforcement, as well as notifying the parties to the enforcement case - via the Judicial Department's application - of any decisions taken.