UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), represented by the Human Capital Department, obtained the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (CERT IPSAS) certification from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), one of the leading and globally recognized international organizations in the field of accounting.

TDRA is the first federal entity to obtain such certificate, which reflects the advanced capacities and expertise within TDRA's workforce in the field of finance. It also underscores TDRA's leadership, its dedication to excellence in financial management, and its preparedness to establish new benchmarks for financial transparency and accountability in the public sector.

Commenting on this achievement, H.E. Mohammad Al Kitbi, TDRA Deputy Director General for Support Services Sector, said: “At TDRA, we adhere to the directives of our wise leadership, recognizing that the pursuit of excellence is a continuous journey. Thus, we at TDRA strive to instill a culture grounded in the principles of leadership and excellence across all operational domains. Our success in this endeavor is attributed to the robustness of our national workforce, the teamwork, and an unwavering commitment to realizing TDRA’s highest objectives, in line with "We the UAE 2031" vision, which emphasizes a Forward Ecosystem.”

The International Public Sector Accounting Standards Program (IPSAS), which TDRA has successfully adopted, aims to enhance and support employees’ skills in the field of finance by providing comprehensive guidance on the practical implementation of International Public Sector Accounting Standards, reaching a mastery stage that helps improve financial operations and enhance comprehensive financial management. The program strives to offer a hands-on understanding of the application of these standards, globally acknowledged as benchmarks for financial reporting excellence. Objectives encompass explaining the functions of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (IPSASB) and detailing the developmental methodology. Participants will gain a comprehensive perspective on the widespread utilization of IPSAS across the globe. This global perspective will enable TDRA to align its financial procedures with international best practices, fostering transparency and credibility. It underscores TDRA's dedication to implementing best practices and upholding the utmost standards of financial integrity within the public sector.

It is noteworthy that TDRA's embrace of the "IPSAS" program is part of its steadfast dedication to fostering a culture of ongoing learning and aligning its procedures with international best practices. This commitment extends to the integration of innovation and excellence in financial management, driven by TDRA's recognition of the essential role of financial practices in fulfilling its mission of promoting a prosperous and transparent digital ecosystem.

