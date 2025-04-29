Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is highlighting Thailand’s position as a premier Muslim-friendly destination at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, aligning with the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 initiative.

At the event, TAT announced new partnerships with key GCC-based airlines, including Emirates and Etihad Airways, to enhance connectivity and offer co-branded campaigns that showcase Thailand’s wellness and luxury experiences. These initiatives aim to help TAT reach its 2025 target of over 1 million visitors from the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Ms Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said: “Thailand is proud to offer an inclusive, seamless travel experience for Muslim travellers. We now have an extensive network of Halal-certified restaurants, prayer facilities at major airports and shopping centres, and luxury accommodations with private and gender-segregated amenities. We believe these features make Thailand a compelling choice for the Muslim travel market.”

Tailored travel packages have been developed for families, honeymooners, and wellness seekers from the GCC region. These curated experiences focus on privacy, cultural exploration, shopping, and relaxation – designed in line with the values and expectations of Muslim travellers.

Thailand welcomed over 956,000 visitors from the MEA region in 2024, a 25.6% increase from the previous year. The country remains a top destination among high-spending travellers from the Middle East who seek longer stays and personalised itineraries.

As part of its broader campaign, TAT is showcasing the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 at ATM. The nationwide celebration features year-round festivals, global sporting events, and exclusive travel privileges. Key focus areas include sports tourism, wellness, culture, gastronomy, and luxury—each offering immersive and personalised experiences that reflect Thailand’s commitment to sustainable, creative, and innovative tourism.

The campaign also highlights Thailand’s “5 Must-Do Experiences”: Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must Seek, and Must See—inviting travellers to delve deeper into the country’s cultural richness beyond the typical tourist routes.

Ms Kiatphaibool added: “The Middle East is familiar with our iconic offerings, but we’re excited to present new perspectives, including our Thai Craft Destinations concept and Hidden Gem Cities. These showcase authentic local craftsmanship, culture, and cuisine – helping travellers discover the true essence of Thailand.”

TAT’s efforts are underpinned by Thailand’s sustainable tourism strategy, which follows the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model. This approach supports low-impact travel, community engagement, and cultural preservation, reinforcing Thailand’s role as a leader in responsible tourism.

Following ATM, a delegation of Thai representatives will conduct roadshows in Riyadh, Dammam, and Doha from 4–7 May, followed by visits to Casablanca and Amman. These initiatives aim to strengthen B2B engagement and solidify Thailand’s presence in the GCC market.