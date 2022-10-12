In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police, the TAMM ecosystem enables customers to complete all government services related to driving a car in Abu Dhabi, digitally and through simple steps

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TAMM, the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services Ecosystem, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, launched ’Drive A Car,’ an integrated digital journey that enables customers to access all services and information related to driving a car in Abu Dhabi.

Services available under the ’Drive A Car’ journey include submitting applications to issue or renew a driver’s license, purchasing a new or used car, managing vehicle-related services such as paying fines, registering or renewing car ownership, exploring financing options, and obtaining the appropriate car insurance.

This new digital journey was launched at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2022, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 10-14, 2022.

The launch of this journey was supervised by the Higher Committee of Digital Government in the emirate of Abu Dhabi as part of its efforts to implement a governance framework across Abu Dhabi and make a fundamental change in the concept of government services, moving towards a digital future.

His Excellency Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Development of Government Services and Artificial Intelligence stressed the keenness to continue developing services to enable customers to complete their transactions with ease and convenience.

Al Sharifi praised the collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and the main partners, which results in translating the Abu Dhabi Police’s vision that seeks to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in sustainable security and safety, thus increasing the confidence and satisfaction of society, and driving proactiveness of services and the optimal use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “The introduction of this integrated journey comes in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s efforts to move towards the next generation of digital government services, which benefits everyone. The newly introduced journey aims to improve customer experience by enabling them to complete all government services related to driving a car through easy and simple steps.”

The TAMM ecosystem is a key pillar to achieving the aspirations of the Abu Dhabi government in providing advanced and more efficient government services to citizens, residents, investors, and visitors. The TAMM ecosystem enables customers to access government services in Abu Dhabi through four main unified channels that include a comprehensive website, a smart app, the Abu Dhabi Government Contact centre, and TAMM customer service centres.

TAMM recently announced its latest achievements, including the transfer of all government services in Abu Dhabi to the TAMM ecosystem. The community in Abu Dhabi can now complete more than 700 services provided by more than 30 government entities from anywhere and at any time, meaning that 100% of government services are available digitally.

About TAMM

TAMM, a product of Ghadan21 and developed through cooperation with all government entities in Abu Dhabi, harnesses the latest technologies and digital solutions to provide seamless service experiences for customers. The ecosystem provides its customers with a comprehensive range of government services through one single point of access at any time and place. Using TAMM, customers can have direct access to information without having to visit each and every government entity. TAMM continues to advance the digital transformation in Abu Dhabi by providing all Abu Dhabi residents with high quality and efficient government services through safe, integrated digital platforms.

