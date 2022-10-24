This supports the Center’s efforts to help protect the environment and ensure the sustainability of its resources

The process included sorting waste containing plastic, paper, cardboard, metal, and mixed junk before converting it into environment-friendly materials

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) announced that it has sorted around 838,000 tons of waste from the start of 2022 until the third quarter of the year. The waste which was sorted included plastic, paper, and mixed junk, as well as solid waste like metal and wood, which were collected from the Center’s landfills in Al Ain, Al Dhafra, and Abu Dhabi. This comes as part of the Center’s efforts to preserve the environment and limit the depletion of its resources.

During the first nine months of 2022, the Center managed to sort more than 110,000 tons of plastic, 560,000 tons of wood, around 28,000 tons of paper and cardboard waste, and 950 tons of mixed junk that includes textiles and cork, in addition to more than 14,000 tons of iron and around 24,000 tons of aluminum. The Center sorts waste ahead of processing and recycling it into to environment-friendly materials that can be utilized in several fields and vital national projects, in line with its efforts to provide the most innovative solutions to maintain the sustainability of environmental resources.

The Center’s teams sorted the waste using the best practices at its eight landfills, including Hameem landfill in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain landfill, Madinat Zayed landfill, Al Mirfa, Al Silaa, Ghayathi, Liwa, and Jaffn, in addition to one engineering landfill located in Al Ain city.

Eng. Abdul Mohsin Al Katheeri, Director of Projects and Facilities Department at Tadweer, said: “The results that we have achieved during the current year reflect the Center’s commitment to harnessing its efforts to preserve the environment and its resources. It also supports our endeavors to maximize the benefits of waste by sorting, recycling, and converting it into environment-friendly materials and products that support the country’s economy.”

“Tadweer is committed to utilizing the most advanced and integrated solutions and technologies for sorting and recycling waste by employing the best practices to extract valuable materials from all types of waste and convert them into environment-friendly materials that support the circular economy. This aligns with the Center’s vision for achieving a sustainable waste management system and providing a clean, safe, and sustainable environment in Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Tadweer provides 17 centers for the collection of recyclable materials (waste mines) in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, distributed across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra region. This falls under the Center's commitment to encouraging community members to contribute to the process of separating waste at the source, and maintain a healthy, safe, and sustainable environment, in line with its continuous efforts to develop waste sorting services.

In 2022, the Center has enhanced its public hygiene services, which include manual and automatic sweeping services, and collecting and transporting waste from various regions in the Emirate to the Center’s stations by allocating specialized teams and providing them with the latest equipment, cleaning tools, and waste transport vehicles. This aims to ensure the provision of municipal and solid waste collection and transportation services, and general cleaning services throughout the Emirate at all times and according to the highest standards.

The Center’s has also provided waste container unloading services in various locations in the Emirate, including Al Ain, Al Dhafra, and Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-