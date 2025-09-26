Syrian Tourism Steps Into Action: Implementation Phase Begins, Paving the Way for Sustainable Development and Global Engagement

Le Park Concord to redevelop the former Sheraton Damascus into a world-class five-star destination

Damascus, Syria – The Syrian Ministry of Tourism today announced the launch of redevelopment and refurbishment works of the Seven Gates Hotel in the Syrian capital, formerly known as the Sheraton Damascus Hotel, in collaboration with Saudi-based Le Park Concord. The project is in line with the Ministry’s strategy to upgrade national tourism infrastructure and attract investment in hospitality assets, in accordance with international standards.

This commencement of the redevelopment works marks Le Park Concord’s first venture into the Syrian market, where the company will lead the full transformation of the hotel into a five-star, fully integrated destination featuring luxury accommodations, restaurants, retail outlets, and a range of recreational and leisure facilities. Completion is expected within three years, with the revamped property set to redefine luxury hospitality in the capital.

The agreement, which was signed at the end of August of this year, was officially revealed during a joint ceremony attended by H.E. Mr. Mazen Al-Salhani, Minister of Tourism, and Mr. Fayez Al-Enezi, Chief Executive Officer of Le Park Concord, alongside senior government officials, business leaders, diplomats, and other distinguished guests.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Tourism His Excellency Mazen Al-Salhani emphasized the importance of the partnership: “This agreement represents a major step forward in our efforts to revitalize Syria’s tourism industry and unlock its true, full potential. We invite regional and international investors to explore the wealth of opportunities Syria has to offer, from historic cities like Damascus to our coastal, cultural, and natural attractions. Together, we can build a tourism sector that generates sustainable growth, creates jobs, and showcases the beauty and heritage of our country to the world.”

This step reflects Le Park Concord’s commitment to supporting Syria’s tourism ambitions through world-class hospitality. Situated in the heart of one of the world’s oldest cities, the Seven Gates Hotel is poised to become a flagship destination in Damascus—renowned for its cultural heritage and strategic significance. The project represents both a commercial investment and a contribution to the city’s broader cultural and economic revival.

“Our partnership with the Ministry of Tourism aligns perfectly with our vision of developing landmark hospitality projects that blend cultural heritage with modern standards,” said Fiaz Talal Alenezi, CEO of Le Park Concord Hotels & Resorts. “Through this agreement, we aim to bring our operational expertise and regional presence to Syria, ensuring the Seven Gates Hotel becomes a premier destination. We are proud to be part of this journey and confident our collaboration will deliver lasting value for both visitors and the local community.”

The Seven Gates Hotel takes its name from the seven historic gates of Damascus, which for centuries served as the city’s main entrances: Bab Sharqi, Bab al-Jabiya, Bab Kisan, Bab al-Saghir, Bab al-Salam, Bab Touma, and Bab al-Faradis. The name carries profound symbolism, reflecting Damascus’s identity as a city rich in heritage and history, and a crossroads of successive civilizations and cultures. The hotel’s new designs will embody this spirit, drawing inspiration from Syria’s story as the cradle of civilizations, while aligning with the highest global standards in hospitality and urban development.

The redevelopment is part of a wider national effort to modernize Syria’s tourism sector. The Ministry of Tourism is implementing a long-term strategy focused on infrastructure development, improved service standards, and an enabling environment for investment. With its diverse landscapes, deep historical roots, and renowned hospitality, Syria is well-positioned to reclaim its place as a leading regional destination. Strategic partnerships with reputable operators like Le Park Concord will be key to expanding capacity and attracting both leisure and business travelers.

Founded in 2015, Le Park Concord is rapidly emerging as a key player in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector. The group currently operates 13 hotels and resorts with over 900 rooms and has 13 more properties under development, set to add 2,000+ rooms. Under a landmark 10-year agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Le Park Concord will launch 100 Super 8 by Wyndham hotels across the Kingdom by 2035, supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 tourism goals. Known for blending local heritage with modern standards, the company focuses on high-quality design, operational excellence, and strategic locations, cementing its status as one of the region’s most dynamic hospitality operators.

The project will include a charitable component, with a portion of its profits dedicated to supporting philanthropic initiatives.

About the Ministry of Tourism:

The Ministry of Tourism of the Syrian Arab Republic is dedicated to revitalizing and advancing the country’s tourism sector by upgrading infrastructure, enhancing hospitality services, and promoting Syria’s cultural and natural heritage. Its efforts focus on developing hotel and resort facilities, creating an enabling environment for domestic and international investment, and positioning Syria as a competitive regional destination. The Ministry plays a central role in safeguarding heritage while fostering innovation, sustainability, and quality across the tourism value chain. Its strategy emphasizes job creation, economic growth, and building strong partnerships with regional and global operators to ensure that tourism contributes to national development and showcases Syria’s unique history and landscapes to the world.

About Le Park Concord Hotels & Resorts

Founded in 2015, Le Park Concord Hotels & Resorts is a Saudi hospitality group specializing in managing, developing, and operating hotels, resorts, and residential-hospitality projects across the Middle East. Renowned for blending modern international hotel standards with regional cultural heritage, Le Park Concord partners with leading global brands to deliver elevated guest experiences. The company currently manages a growing portfolio of properties, with an active pipeline of new developments aimed at expanding its reach into emerging markets. Le Park Concord is committed to excellence, sustainability, and generating strong returns for its stakeholders while enhancing the travel and tourism ecosystem in the region.