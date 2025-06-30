Taking place from 4 to 13 July during Dubai Summer Surprises 2025, more than 65 of the city’s most popular restaurants will serve gourmet gastronomy, signature dishes, and exclusive set menus starting from just AED 95

The ten-day-long dining event offers the perfect chance to gather with friends, treat the family, or try something new - all while enjoying a valued-packed summer well spent

From neighbourhood favourites to renowned international spots, the line-up spans Emirati, Indian, Italian, Japanese, French, Mexican, Peruvian, and more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: One of the most anticipated dining events of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 makes its eagerly awaited return this July, inviting everyone across the city to embark on an irresistible culinary adventure and experience some of Dubai’s best-loved restaurants at exceptional value. Summer Restaurant Week runs from 4 to 13 July, bringing friends, families, couples, and colleagues the chance to savour signature dishes and exclusive set menus at more than 65 of the city’s top dining destinations, with two-course lunches priced at AED 95 and three-course dinners at AED 150.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as part of this year’s action-packed DSS programme of thousands of offers and things to do in Dubai, the promotion offers gastronomic gourmet at great value across an exceptional selection of casual eateries, homegrown concepts, and internationally acclaimed restaurants. Residents and visitors alike have the perfect chance to gather with friends and families to celebrate the city’s diverse and dynamic dining scene - whether discovering new spots or returning to familiar favourites. Bookings are open now, exclusively through restaurant discovery and booking platform OpenTable.

From Emirati comfort food to modern Asian plates, the line-up reflects the diversity that defines dining in Dubai. Diners can indulge in a tapestry of flavours from around the world, crafted by renowned chefs who have made their mark on the culinary world - from Middle Eastern and European to Indian, Asian, and so much more. Restaurants participating in this year’s edition include Al Fanar Seafood Restaurant and Arabian Tea House, both known for their traditional local flavours, alongside Lebanese favourite Leila Restaurant and grill house Kabab Al Bastakiah. Indian highlights include Kinara by Vikas Khanna, MAUSAM, and newly opened Khadak, each offering distinct takes on spice and regional flavour.

Fans of pan-Asian cooking will find plenty to explore at The Noodle House, Barfly by Buddha Bar, Harumannis, Yum Noodle Bar, and Sumibiya Korean BBQ, while Mediterranean options include casual Greek dining at OIA and Neapolitan pizzas at Naughty Pizza, Italian comfort food at Cucina, and Mediterranean seafood served by the water at Seagrill Bistro. Diners in search of European bistro charm can head to Couqley or Bistro des Arts, two long-time favourites known for simple, well-executed French dishes in inviting surroundings.

This year’s line-up also includes Peruvian-Japanese fusion at Nazcaa, and Latin American plates with a party atmosphere at MAMA ZONIA.

Each participating venue offers a curated menu built around its most popular dishes, giving guests the chance to enjoy quality dining at a fraction of the usual price. With more than 30 percent in savings across lunch and dinner experiences, Summer Restaurant Week is the perfect excuse to eat out, try something new, and celebrate the city’s thriving food culture, whether for a midweek lunch, relaxed family meal, or dinner with friends. Reservations for this exclusive, limited-time opportunity are subject to availability. Diners are encouraged to not miss their chance to explore the finest gastronomy at unbeatable prices, and discover and book their tables today through the OpenTable website and app.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

About Dubai Summer Surprises 2025:

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 takes over the city for its 28th edition from 27 June to 31 August, showcasing the summer as one of the best value times of the year to experience Dubai. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the most value-packed edition of DSS this year promises a summer well spent for everyone with thousands of offers and things to do for 66 non-stop days. For the first time ever in DSS history, the city's retail sector is anchored around three distinct shopping seasons - Summer Holiday Offers from 27 June to 17 July, Great Dubai Summer Sale from 18 July to 10 August, and Back to School from 11 to 31 August. Each period unlocks exclusive new retail promotions, spectacular mall activations, and life-changing raffles, alongside world-class gastronomy, hospitality, indoor family fun, and a packed events calendar. Bringing together a mix of not-to-be-missed, brand-new experiences and returning festival favourites for every preference and price point, there are endless reasons to stay, play, shop, and celebrate an exciting summer season together. DSS 2025 truly delivers unforgettable moments for everyone, whether families, friends, couples, residents, or visitors.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

About OpenTable:

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.8 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.