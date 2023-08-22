Experiment done in collaboration with ESA, CNES and Jean Monnet University and Exail

Emirati astronaut took part in the optical fiber-based dosimetry experiment to monitor radiation levels aboard the ISS

Experiment to help experts analyse the quantity of radiation astronauts are exposed to and study how best to regulate it

Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today shared insights into Sultan AlNeyadi’s contribution to the Lumina experiment aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The experiment was conducted in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), French space agency, CNES, Jean Monnet University in France and Exail to monitor ionising radiation exposure.

The Lumina experiment is the first fiber optic dosimeter set up in space to help astronauts navigate the radiation levels the ISS crew is exposed to. The long-term experiment, which is currently being managed by AlNeyadi, was developed to capture high-precision data through optical absorption on the radio-sensitive fiber optic coils that are subject to ionising radiation. This data is further sent back to Earth for an analysis of the irradiation impact. Fiber optic dosimetry shows promising opportunities for the medical and nuclear research and industries.

Shedding light on the experiment, Adnan AlRais, Mission Manager, UAE Astronaut Programme, said, “The Lumina experiment, held in collaboration with the ESA, CNES and Jean Monnet University is a continued effort to create a safe environment for astronauts on long-term missions on the ISS. Contributing to this research will enable us to understand and monitor radiation exposure thus supporting safer missions in the future. By analysing the data that Sultan inputs into the records, we will be able to share insights on the conditions on the station and how best to regulate it.”

Florence Clement, Payload Developer for CADMOS (CNES), said, “According to a French proverb, ‘Paris was not built in a day’, and same is the case with science. Since 2021, ISS crew has periodically operated Lumina, paving the way for a better understanding of fiber optic dosimetry, for the benefit of human exploration of space and Earth applications. This is a good illustration that science goes beyond the frontiers of space, one astronaut mission at a time. CNES is delighted that astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi could contribute successfully to this long-term relay.”

Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut, placed the instrument in the European Columbus laboratory module in 2021, to analyse the radiation that passes through the ISS shielding. The dosimeter has hence been placed on the ISS since with data being periodically recorded to allow monitoring of the exposure to ionising radiation. Through an application called ‘Everywear’ developed by CNES, ESA, and the French Institute for Space Medicine and Psychology, the crew can transfer their results back to the ground for further analysis.

Onboard the ISS, the crew is subject to radiation levels that are close to 100 times than on Earth at any given time. Therefore, it is critical to monitor the same through the fiber optic dosimetry system to protect equipment and astronauts through long-term missions to the Moon or Mars.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.

