Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology headed a delegation in a visit to the Jebel Ali headquarters of Gulf Extrusions, the world’s leading manufacturer of aluminum extrusion products and the most automated aluminum extrusion company in the GCC, where factory operations are 100% process controlled and highly automated.

This visit is part of the Ministry’s strategy of direct communication with companies the industrial sector as it seeks to support all local partners in the priority national industrial sectors, such as heavy industries, which include aluminum and other important sectors. This outreach includes discussions on ways to provide additional facilities for projects that support their strategic plans and enhance the UAE’s industrial sector.

Gulf Extrusions is one of the most important national companies. It is the largest aluminum extrusion plant in the Middle East, with an annual production capacity of 70,000 tons, and also the largest aluminum smelting site in the region. The company has not only acquired the largest share of the local market, but also exports its products to the GCC countries, the wider Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, Canada and the US.

From the UAE to the world

During the tour, His Excellency listened to an explanation from HE Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Managing Director of Gulf Extrusions, and Christian Witsch, CEO, about the company’s expansion plans and its major projects. His Excellency was also briefed on the company’s innovative designs in the fields of construction, transportation and engineering, and the company’s superior level of quality control, which has enabled it to have undertaken prestigious projects such as Burj Khalifa and Emirates Palace in the UAE, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Park in Saudi Arabia, the Strata SE1 building in London, UK, and the expansion of King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Enhancing the competitive advantages of national products

His Excellency praised the outstanding capabilities and development of Gulf Extrusions, and its contribution to the industrial development of the UAE, describing it as one of the most innovative and pioneering national industrial companies in the country. He stressed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting the growth of national industries, enhancing their competitiveness as well as their contribution to sustainable economic growth in the UAE, which is being achieved in coordination with federal and local authorities, and in consultation with partners from the private sector, financing institutions and all other parties concerned with the activation and competitiveness of the industrial system and its added value in the country.

His Excellency said: “The UAE gives great importance to all national industrial projects, and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is keen to follow up on all innovative industrial projects. It is part of our desire to develop an environment that contributes to enhancing their success in line with the UAE’s efforts to raise the participation rate of the industrial and advanced technology sectors in the national economy, as well as enhance the UAE’s attractiveness to global investors. In delivering the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry is working to enhance the competitive advantages of national products and raise the contribution of the national industrial sector to the GDP.”

His Excellency added: “Under the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE has become a major destination for global industrial companies and for investments in industrial and advanced technology, and the Ministry plans to further develop the industrial sector by delivering advanced infrastructure, flexible and accessible finance, an enabling legislative environment for companies and businesses. Today, we are helping national companies and factories attract global industrial projects by providing the appropriate environment and solutions to support their growth, development and progress towards promising new horizons in the future.”

His Excellency stressed the Ministry’s commitment to continue implementing its strategy to support priority industrial sectors such as heavy industries and enhance their role in economic development, on the basis of innovation, sustainability and foresight. He also underlined the Ministry’s efforts to support local industries, attract foreign capital, and consolidate the UAE’s position as an attractive global destination for new investments and industries.

A competitive industrial environment

His Excellency Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Managing Director of Gulf Extrusions, said: “It was our greatest honor to receive today the visit of HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and his Ministerial Team in our Gulf Extrusions plant in Dubai. We highly appreciated the focused dialogue on how to increase the export shares of the UAE in the Aluminum downstream industry and even more the very active ministerial engagement in making it happen in a very fast time. As leading Aluminum Extrusion Company in the GCC we were able to present our contributions for a sustainable future. These solutions are involving the green building envelope as well as green mobility and our accomplishments in reducing our CO2 footprint and lifting our environmental performance. The high attention of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology plays an immense role in supporting the industrial sector to achieve its future ambitions and goals within the UAE’s Industrial Strategy.”

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber was accompanied by His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary at MoIAT, His Excellency Osama Amir, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector, Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector and Engineer Farah AlZarooni, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Standards and Regulations Sector.

Supporting and developing national capabilities

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has been working to enhance the competitive advantages of national products. And based on its federal role as a legislative and regulatory umbrella, the Ministry is also working to create an investment, legislative and technical environment that supports the growth of the industrial sector in the country, in coordination, cooperation and integration with all federal and local authorities, and in consultation with partners from the private sector.

This is within the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which is based on two tracks: the first concerned with the development of existing industries and vital and priority industries; and the second on developing new competitive advantages for future industries. The industrial strategy has been developed to achieve four main objectives: create a suitable and attractive business environment for local and international investors; support the growth of national industries and enhancing their competitiveness; stimulate innovation and the adoption of advanced technology in industrial systems and solutions; and to enhance the country’s reputation as a leading global destination for future industries.

