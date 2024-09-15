Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is proud to announce its participation in the Sasol Solar Challenge 2024, an international competition in South Africa taking place this week. A team of 13 students and 4 faculty members from the College of Engineering and Technology spent 6 months designing and building a solar-powered car to compete against top universities from Europe, the USA, and Asia, amateurs, and professionals worldwide.

The car was designed to maximize solar photovoltaic efficiency, enabling it to generate enough energy for 7 hours of daily driving. After evaluating several designs, the team chose the lightest option with the highest energy output. The car’s chassis, mechanical supports, suspensions, and external body, all made on campus, were crafted by students using steel and lightweight fiber. The electrical, braking, and safety systems were also designed and assembled at UDST according to CE international standards.

Rigorous testing ensured the car meets international standards and is roadworthy, as the challenge involves driving 2,800 km on South Africa’s national roads. This fully solar-powered car showcases UDST’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“The dedication and innovation our students have shown are truly commendable,” said Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST. He added: “Their participation in the Sasol Solar Challenge is a prime example of what applied education can achieve. It demonstrates how our hands-on approach empowers students to tackle real-world challenges, aligning with Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy, which emphasizes sustainability, innovation, and human development.”

“At Sasol, we are immensely proud to welcome the University of Doha for Science and Technology as the first-ever Qatari team to join the Sasol Solar Challenge,” stated Lourens Jacobs, Vice President at Sasol Qatar. “This achievement marks a significant milestone not only for Qatar but also for our shared commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030. By supporting these talented students in showcasing their skills on a global stage, we are contributing to the development of future leaders who will drive Qatar’s transition to a knowledge-based and sustainable economy.”

The team, composed of mechanical engineering, electrical power, and renewable energy students, was deeply involved in every phase of the car’s development. Faculty members provided essential guidance and ensured safety throughout the process, fostering an environment where innovation and practical skills could thrive.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or Follow us on:

UDST Official: Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube

About Sasol

Sasol is a global chemicals and energy company. In Qatar, Sasol is a 49% shareholder with QatarEnergy in ORYX GTL joint venture, the world's first commercial-scale GTL plant, based in Ras Laffan Industrial City. ORYX GTL uses Sasol proprietary gas-to–liquids (GTL) technology to convert natural gas into liquid fuel and chemical products. Sasol in Qatar in collaboration with partners from communities, government, civil society, academia, etc. supports the four pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV2023) through social investment programs focused on environmental awareness, community health and accessibility and STEM related activities.