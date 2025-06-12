The Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) to enhance institutional collaboration and foster the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices in legal oversight. This partnership focuses on ensuring effective implementation and enforcement of legislation, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to participatory engagement, transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive legal framework to streamline coordination between the two entities, focusing on optimising legislative oversight mechanisms and reinforcing compliance. By developing practical strategies for role integration, the agreement aims to enhance governance efficiency and cultivate a more transparent, legislation-compliant government ecosystem.

H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary-General, emphasised that the signing of the MoU reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to advancing government operations, strengthening transparency, and upholding the highest standards of governance and compliance. H.E. Al Muhairi further noted that this agreement reaffirms the SLC’s dedication to advancing intergovernmental cooperation, improving legislative and regulatory frameworks, and cultivating a culture of compliance and excellence across all sectors.

Al Muhairi added: “This strategic partnership represents a significant step forward towards aligning oversight and legislative efforts, driving greater governmental efficiency while maintaining full compliance with applicable legislation. By joining forces, we are reinforcing institutional capabilities to implement legislation with precision - improving government services and continuously enhancing our legislative framework.”

H.E. Mohammed Rashid Al Zaabi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry and Head of the Office of Monitoring and Audit at the UAE Accountability Authority, said: “The MoU reflects the UAEAA’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with strategic partners, with a view to achieving synergy between oversight and legislative entities, and advancing the efficiency of the government work system. This collaboration represents an important step towards fostering more transparent and legislation-compliant government operations, contributing to the protection of public resources, improving the quality of institutional performance, and reinforcing the principles of good governance across various sectors.”

The key areas of cooperation covered under the MoU include the exchange of legal information and expertise, the coordination of efforts in monitoring legislative compliance, as well as organising regular meetings, workshops, and specialised training programs on oversight and legislative compliance. The scope of the MoU also encompasses collaboration between the two parties in the conducting legal studies and joint research; and the exchange of official visits aimed at keeping up with legislative developments and related challenges.

The MoU is expected to generate significant synergies between the SLC and the UAEAA, fostering collaboration in workforce development and reinforcing governance controls across government entities. This strategic partnership will further solidify the UAE’s global leadership in developing agile, high-performance legal and oversight systems that drive operational efficiency and institutional excellence.

The signing of this MoU signifies a concrete step toward creating a more integrated and coordinated government framework, rooted in the exchange of knowledge, institutional expertise, and the implementation of global best practices in legislation and oversight. It further highlights the importance of cultivating an adaptable government work ecosystem, one that remains responsive to evolving legal and legislative developments. This approach strengthens the preparedness of government entities to address future challenges and helps elevate the quality of legislative and oversight performance. Ultimately, this initiative aligns with the United Arab Emirates’ vision of achieving global leadership in government sector efficiency.

