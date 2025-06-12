Alya Al Suwaidi: A new generation of communication professionals is emerging, shaping the future of public discourse with innovative ideas

Alya Al Suwaidi: The award serves as a global platform to recognise impactful storytelling and communication that drives positive change

Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) is continuing to accept nominations for its 12th edition, with submissions open across 23 categories until July 24. Building on its growing international prominence, the award is further expanding its global reach, attracting a strong turnout in last year’s edition with 3,815 entries from 44 countries.

Now in its 12th edition, the award features 23 categories across five main sectors: Government Entities & International Organisations, Individual Awards, Partner Awards, Jury Awards, and Best Innovators Competition in Smart Communication. These categories reflect the evolving landscape of public communication, emphasising innovation, inclusivity, and the strategic use of digital platforms.

The award was launched as a key outcome of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), whose 14th annual edition is scheduled for September 10–11, 2025, at Expo Centre Sharjah. This extension provides an invaluable opportunity for communicators worldwide to showcase their impactful initiatives.

Her Excellency Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) emphasised the award’s growing influence, stating: “The Sharjah Government Communication Award has evolved into a lighthouse for communication professionals and entities committed to excellence. With the exceptional level of participation, particularly in the past few years, the award has turned the spotlight on a new generation of communicators whose ideas are shaping the future of public opinion and discourse. SGCA continues to serve as a global platform for recognising impactful narratives, innovative solutions, and communication that drives positive change across nations around the world.”

This extension aligns with global trends in government communication, where innovation and citisen engagement are paramount. According to the OECD's 2024 report, governments worldwide are embracing human-centered public services; co-designing solutions with users to enhance efficiency and inclusivity. These efforts are reshaping public services to be more responsive and resilient, reflecting a commitment to meeting citisens' evolving needs.

How to Apply

The award welcomes submissions from individuals and organisations across three different categories. All entries must have been created within the past two years, or include significant updates if older. Nominations can be submitted through the SGCA website at https://gca.sgmb.ae/en, with the deadline set for July 24.

Key categories and prestigious partnerships of SGCA

Under the award’s five main sectors, the direct application categories feature 15 awards that recognise excellence across a broad range of communication practices. These include awards for Best Integrated Communication System, Best Innovation in Government Communication, Best Crisis Communication Strategy, Best Campaign Promoting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language, and Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication. Other notable categories celebrate achievements in social responsibility, soft power investment, communication targeting youth (across government and private sectors), innovative projects for children and adolescents, digital content changemakers (above and under 18 years old), and academic research in communication sciences.

The Partner Awards highlight exceptional communication practices in collaboration with organisations like Mohammed bin Zayed University of AI, the CSO Network, ASEAN, the Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture (RUFORUM), the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), and the Government Experience Exchange Office at the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs. Key categories include Best Artificial Intelligence Technology Communication in Service of the Community Category and Best Communication Practices Dealing with Development Advances Category. Additionally, the Jury Awards honour outstanding individuals and projects, such as the Outstanding Communication Award for a Higher Quality of life and the Best Individual Positive Social Impact, with a special focus on Sharjah-based government initiatives.

Finally, the Best Innovators Competition in Smart Communication award plays a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of communicators, featuring two highly contested categories: the Artificial Intelligence Skills Camp (AISC) and the Universities Challenge.