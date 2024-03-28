“Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is a tribute to the enduring culture of generosity and benevolence instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE. It is a celebration of his lasting legacy of philanthropy and humanitarianism, exemplified by his noble endeavours and initiatives. Furthermore, this day serves as a vivid reminder of the UAE’s prominent role in global humanitarian efforts, highlighting its innovative contributions to relief efforts worldwide. With steadfast resolve, our beloved nation strives to alleviate the plight of the vulnerable, easing the suffering of disaster-stricken peoples around the world, and accelerating disaster recovery.

Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the United Arab Emirates continues to solidify its position as a beacon of benevolence and philanthropy and a model for community engagement in humanitarian endeavours. At the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), as we commemorate Zayed Humanitarian Work Day and proudly reflect on the legacy of the Founding Father, we reaffirm our commitment to overhauling the legislative framework that can accommodate our beloved nation’s ambitions to achieve global leadership in charitable and humanitarian work.”

