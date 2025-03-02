“The National Reading Month is a significant occasion that reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to fostering a culture of reading as the cornerstone for a knowledge-driven society, one that actively contributes to sustainable development. This initiative highlights the transformative power of reading, not only as a cultural activity but as a catalyst for innovation and progress across diverse fields. It serves as a vital tool for seizing opportunities, shaping the future, and advancing the nation’s aspirations for leadership and excellence.

Throughout the month, a wide range of events and initiatives across the country reflect the UAE’s unwavering commitment to promoting reading as a fundamental pillar of knowledge acquisition, cultural and intellectual growth, and lifelong learning - in line with the vision of our wise leadership. On this occasion, we at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) reaffirm our commitment to supporting all efforts and initiatives that nurture a reading culture. We recognise its essential role in strengthening the legislative system and equipping legal professionals with the latest knowledge and insights, ultimately contributing to the nation’s ambitious vision for a future of greater prosperity and progress.”

